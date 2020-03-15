Home sales: $10.38M Atherton home is top seller

A complete list of home sales on the Midpeninsula, where Atherton recorded the highest sale at $10.38 million for a six-bedroom home built in 1999. The home previously sold in April 2019 for $12.2 million.

Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from the County Recorder's Office. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.

Atherton

77 Serrano Drive D. & S. Smithers to 77 Serrano Drive LLC for $10,380,000 on 2/6/20; built 1999, 4bd, 4,790 sq.ft; previous sale 4/19, $12,200,000

1 Tuscaloosa Ave. J. & F. Gilbert to Y. & S. Kim for $3,150,000 on 2/6/20; built 1951, 3bd, 1,970 sq.ft

157 Watkins Ave. S. & J. Neukom to B. & P. Botes for $5,545,000 on 2/7/20; built 1956, 4bd, 3,081 sq.ft; previous sale 3/18, $5,400,000

Menlo Park

675 Sharon Park Drive #316 C. Collman to Wong Living Trust for $700,000 on 2/3/20; built 1968, 1bd, 739 sq.ft; previous sale 11/04, $342,000

Mountain View

954 California St. Pacific Peninsula Group to D. & W. Gallentine for $2,297,000 on 2/5/20

11 Cassandra Way A. Brisker to Hu Family Trust for $1,100,000 on 2/7/20; built 1970, 2bd, 992 sq.ft; previous sale 12/19, $233,000

1445 Isabelle Ave. R. Zamani to M. & W. Jeng for $2,030,000 on 2/5/20; built 1953, 2bd, 1,084 sq.ft; previous sale 7/08, $940,000

2080 Marich Way #19 Hewett Family Trust to P. & S. Janagama for $1,505,000 on 2/4/20; built 1982, 3bd, 1,667 sq.ft

910 Wright Ave. A. Riha to C. & W. Chi for $2,275,000 on 2/4/20; built 1988, 3bd, 2,030 sq.ft; previous sale 3/15, $1,775,000

Palo Alto

2427 Burnham Way Dewing Living Trust to Q. & Q. Zheng for $2,202,000 on 2/7/20; built 1954, 3bd, 1,120 sq.ft

1752 Emerson St. Madsen Trust to Cai Family Trust for $2,200,000 on 2/4/20; built 1960, 2bd, 1,160 sq.ft

Woodside

518 Patrol Road E. & D. Joost to C. & D. Kaysen for $3,100,000 on 2/6/20; built 1957, 4bd, 2,640 sq.ft; previous sale 5/06, $2,015,000

103 Toyon Court C. & L. Latta to Marr Trust for $3,700,000 on 2/5/20; built 1947, 4bd, 2,270 sq.ft; previous sale 11/97, $825,000