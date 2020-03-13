 Second coronavirus death reported in Santa Clara County | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 13, 2020, 7:26 pm

Second coronavirus death reported in Santa Clara County

 

The second death from COVID-19 in Santa Clara County was announced Friday (March 13) by the county's Public Health Department.

The victim was a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized since March 9 and was among 13 new cases announced by the department on Friday, bringing the county total to 79.

"We expect numbers to grow and urge everyone to follow Public Health recommendations," the department said.

The first COVID-19 death in the county was announced on March 9. The victim in that case was a woman in her 60s with chronic health conditions, according to the county, who had first been reported infected on Feb. 28.

She was also the first case to be confirmed in the county who had not traveled internationally or had any known contacts with infected persons, which signaled the first case of community transmission in the county. She had been hospitalized for several weeks and died at El Camino Hospital.

— Bay City News Service

