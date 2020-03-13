Menlo Park City Council designates $112,000 for relief to low-income residents during coronavirus outbreak

The Menlo Park City Council has designated approximately $112,000 to be used for relief of potential economic hardships to low-income Menlo Park residents during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in San Mateo County.

The economic aid will be facilitated by Samaritan House, a San Mateo-based nonprofit that provides services and resources to county residents.

The March 10 decision, which passed in a unanimous 4 - 0 vote with Vice Mayor Combs absent, came just one day before the council voted in a special meeting to declare a "local emergency” in response to the spread of the coronavirus in San Mateo County.

The $100,000 funds had originally been designated for a tenant relocation assistance program facilitated by Samaritan House, and initiated by the council in March of 2019. However, after Samaritan House's Assistant Director for Programs and Services Latrice Taylor gave a program update presentation at Tuesday's meeting, the council’s discussion quickly shifted to repurposing the funds toward coronavirus response.

Speaking to The Almanac, City Attorney Cara Silver explained to the concept behind the council's decision, saying the funds will be "used by the Samaritan House for assisting low income residents, such as hourly workers, who suffer economic hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak response. These funds were originally designated for the Samaritan House to use for tenant relocation assistance, but now they are being re-purposed for coronavirus response. Helping low income residents avoid evictions for non-payment of rent will be a priority."

During the meeting Councilmember Ray Mueller expressed that he anticipates economic impacts from the coming coronavirus spread, leaving low-income people at risk. "We have this fund already set aside, and I think people are going to need it," he said.

Taylor said that residents needing assistance can call Samaritan House directly at (650) 347-3648 for more information.

