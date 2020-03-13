 Gift shop celebrates 45 years | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 13, 2020, 1:09 pm

Gift shop celebrates 45 years

 

Shady Lane, the popular gift shop and boutique located in the Sharon Heights Shopping Center and known for its eclectic and one-of-a-kind items, is celebrating 45 years in business.

Originally located in Palo Alto, the shop moved to 325 Sharon Park Drive in Menlo Park in 2015.

Owner Alice Deutscher said she chose this Sunday, March 15, to celebrate the anniversary because that's the date of Shady Lane's grand opening in its current location five years ago. The "party" is set from noon to 5 p.m.

Almost everything in the story will be 15% off during that time, and some items will be sold at 45% off, Deutscher said. In addition, there will be drawings and giveaways that day, she said.

For more information about the shop, go to shadylanegallery.com.

Democracy.
What is it worth to you?

