Atherton: Woman comes home to find intruder in spa room; suspect nabbed

A 22-year-old Hayward resident was arrested on Thursday (March 12) in connection with a break-in and theft at a James Avenue home in Atherton that morning.

Police had responded to the area, near Heather Drive, at around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a resident who had returned home with two real estate agents to find an unfamiliar man sitting inside the spa and sauna room, according to a police department bulletin.

The resident told police that she immediately closed the door to the sauna room, left the house and called 911.

The resident was able to provide a description, and police responding to the area found the suspect walking on James Avenue toward Middlefield Road, according to the bulletin.

The man was reportedly found to be in possession of keys, a garage door opener and a cellphone, all of which police say belonged to residents of the home.

The suspect was booked into the San Mateo County jail.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

