Thursday: Menlo Park district to decide on parcel tax timing

Menlo Park City School District officials will decide on whether to place a measure to renew or replace an existing parcel tax on the November ballot during a Thursday, March 12, meeting.

Whitehurst/Mosher Campaign Strategy and Media, a political consulting firm the district hired to advise it on the parcel tax, studied the potential of various election day options – ranging from the November ballot to special elections as late as 2022 – to optimize voter support and minimize costs to the district. Consultant John Whitehurst will present his findings at the Thursday meeting.

The existing tax, Measure X, which passed in 2017 with an initial annual rate of $360 per parcel, expires in 2024.

"The political data combined with the 2nd Interim Budget data available at tonight's meeting, provides the Board with the information necessary to make a decision regarding Parcel Tax timing," a report prepared by district staff for the meeting notes. "Superintendent (Erik) Burmeister recommends that if the Board feels they have all the information and input necessary, the Board should provide staff with the direction as to what election cycle the Board would like to see a Parcel Tax election to replace Measure X. From there, staff will be able to begin developing a campaign infrastructure and backward map a campaign strategy."

At a February meeting, trustees appeared to be leaning against putting a parcel tax measure before voters this fall, but they directed district consultants to continue examining that date along with other possible election dates, and return to the board this month with a recommendation.

In January, Burmeister warned board members that the Nov. 3 ballot will be crowded with tax-related state propositions, and it would be a "completely different election" than any the district has faced before. He and board members are unsure how a measure on the November ballot to amend Proposition 13, which governs property taxes in California, might affect the district's funding, making it difficult to accurately assess the need for a parcel tax.

The "split-roll" initiative would amend Proposition 13 to increase taxes on certain commercial and business properties, but not on homeowners. About 40% of the $12 billion it would generate would go to public schools, according to EdSource.org.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. in the TERC Building, 181 Encinal Ave. in Atherton.

