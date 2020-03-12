 Menlo Park school district to offer distance-learning option in response to coronavirus outbreak | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 12, 2020, 5:20 pm

Menlo Park school district to offer distance-learning option in response to coronavirus outbreak

In-person classes will still be offered for now

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Menlo Park City School District families can choose to have their children complete coursework from home instead of attending in-person classes in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Bay Area, school officials announced on Wednesday evening (March 11).

Beginning Monday, March 16, the district's five campuses will remain open for in-person classes, but distance-learning options will be available, and are recommended, to all families who have the ability to keep children home, Superintendent Erik Burmeister wrote in an email to parents.

The "Social Distancing Plan," as the district is calling it, will remain in effect until March 26. The district plans to reevaluate the situation at the end of March after the district's spring break, which begins on March 27 and ends April 6.

There are no confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, known as COVID-19, in district schools, officials said.

Burmeister noted that Dr. Scott Morrow, health officer for the San Mateo County health department, acknowledges that the most effective actions to combat COVID-19, or at least slow its spread, in light of community transmission is "to have everything grind to a halt for an extended period of time, as (has been) done in other countries."

But the school district's goal "is to find a middle ground between shutting everything down and continuing our normal program," Burmeister said. "To preserve the health of our students, staff, and community as well as provide equity of access to our public schools, I have directed our staff to begin implementing a 'Social Distancing Plan.'"

For students who attend in-person classes, busing, and hot lunch services will remain the same. After-school programs are optional and will continue unless the schools decide to close, as many families rely on them for child care, Burmeister noted.

Although children do not appear to suffer the severity of illness from the virus, they are still able to spread it to others, including people who have more severe responses to the virus, experts such as Dr. Arthur Reingold, an epidemiologist at the University of California at Berkeley, have noted.

Before March 16, K-5 teachers will send students assignments by email and grades 6-8 teachers will post assignments on their Learning Management System to parents who choose to keep their children at home.

District preschools – the Early Learning Center and Heritage Oak Children’s Center for special needs students – will remain open for those parents who require child care during the day and have few options. District officials say they will engage in social-distancing efforts among the students at the preschools in the coming days.

Last week, two teachers and a student in the district were asked to stay home after learning they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The district's schools underwent cleanings as a precaution.

The Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation canceled its annual fundraising auction last weekend because of the virus.

There have been a total of 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Mateo County as of Thursday afternoon.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

--

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

Local Journalism.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'Nobody is dining out.' Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Taste is on the brink of permanently shutting down amidst coronavirus spread
By Elena Kadvany | 31 comments | 22,391 views

Coronavirus and Climate Change
By Sherry Listgarten | 22 comments | 4,356 views

Top 6 Reasons to do Online Top 6 Reasons to do Online (Video) and/or Phone Therapy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 3,191 views

What ever happened to honesty in our country?
By Diana Diamond | 30 comments | 2,680 views

Economic Responses to the Coronavirus
By Steve Levy | 3 comments | 525 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details