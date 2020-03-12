Menlo Park: Little House, Rosener House senior centers temporarily closing after tomorrow

Little House Activity Center and the Rosener House Adult Care center, two Menlo Park programs that cater to seniors, will be closed as of the end of the day Friday (March 13) for two weeks due to the coronavirus threat, the nonprofit that runs the centers announced this afternoon.

"In an effort to protect the most vulnerable population of our community against the spread of COVID-19 and in conjunction with the city of Menlo Park deciding to close their senior center, we believe it is in the best interest of our participants that we temporarily suspend programming," the nonprofit Peninsula Volunteers said in a news release signed by Chief Executive Officer Peter Olson.

The closures will go into effect at 5 p.m. tomorrow.

The two centers have served seniors in the area for decades, with the Rosener House providing day care programs for functionally and cognitively impaired adults.

Olson stressed that Peninsula Volunteers will continue to operate its Meals on Wheels program, which delivers meals to home-bound seniors. "Our staff will be taking all normal and additional safety precautions at this time," his written statement said.

The organization's Lyft program, which assists seniors with getting to and from medical appointments, will offer modified services during the same period.

The nonprofit stated that no coronavirus cases or symptoms have been reported by participants and staff, but noted that seniors are especially vulnerable to the virus.

Although the current hope is to resume services on March 30, that date "is contingent on the status of the COVID-19 (situation) and the guidance we receive from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and San Mateo County's department of public health," the news release states.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.