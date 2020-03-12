Governor announces emergency measures in response to coronavirus threat

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new executive order Thursday (March 12) in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which now has nearly 200 positive cases reported in the state.

Newsom's executive order waives a one-week waiting period for people who are unemployed or disabled as a result of the virus, which is also known as COVID-19; readies the state to commandeer property for use in treating, quarantining or isolating people; and allows legislative bodies to hold meetings electronically, among other policies.

At a late morning briefing at the State Capitol in Sacramento, Newsom said 198 people all across California have tested positive for COVID-19, including 21 confirmed on Wednesday. (San Mateo County reports 17 confirmed cases as of the morning of March 12.)

He said a problem is that there are only 8,227 kits available in the state as of midday Thursday to test for the virus, and 1,573 tests have been conducted so far.

Newsom said private labs are helping the state to expand the amount of tests available and authorities are also working to eventually set up centralized testing sites that are easily accessible.

"My greater concern is we could be testing a lot more people," he said.

The governor also provided an update on the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked at the Port of Oakland, saying that 1,963 passengers have been taken off the ship as of Wednesday night, with the hope that more than 400 more will be able to leave the ship Thursday.

Newsom emphasized the state public health guidance released late Wednesday for large gatherings that said non-essential ones must be limited to no more than 250 people, with gatherings of people at higher risk of severe illness for the virus limited to no more than 10 people who follow "social distancing" guidelines.

"We have agency, we can change the future. It's not something to experience, it's something to manifest," the governor said. "I have confidence we will meet the moment.

Newsom's full executive order on the coronavirus response can be found here.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

