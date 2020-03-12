Coronavirus' impact on local arts scene: Your guide to canceled, postponed events on the Midpeninsula

Several organizations heed advice from health leaders against large gatherings

With local coronavirus cases on the uptick and fears increasing, local arts organizations are feeling the impact. We've compiled a list to help you keep track of which events have been canceled, postponed or going on as scheduled.

Stanford University

Stanford University has temporarily closed the Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection to the public beginning Saturday, March 7, through April 15, but outdoor spaces will remain open to everyone. The museums will permit Stanford ID holders into the building.

Stanford has also decided to postpone or cancel events on and off campus likely to attract 150 or more people, including music concerts. Attendance at sporting events will be limited.

Canceled events include:

• Second Sunday: Family Day at the Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection on April 12.

• Regularly scheduled public tours at Cantor and Anderson from March 4 through April 15. (Tours will resume on April 16.)

• A members-only morning event celebrating the opening of the "Paper Chase" exhibit.

• A "Bay Area Artadia Artists Panel" featuring Angela Hennessy, Mike Henderson and Aleesa Alexander on March 12 (event will be rescheduled to a to-be-determined date).

• All Department of Music concerts until April 15 and many Stanford Live events.

A full list of event changes can be found at news.stanford.edu.

Theater and film

The threat of coronavirus has also led the Stanford Theatre in downtown Palo Alto to close until further notice.

"This voluntary decision reflects only an abundance of caution. We are not aware of any infected persons having been at the theater," general manager Cynthia Mortenson-Colombetti said in a statement issued Monday.

The closure means the last two weeks of the film festival honoring Japanese film director and screenwriter Akira Kurosawa will be suspended. The festival was originally scheduled to end March 15, but the theater hopes to screen the remaining films at another date.

The Pear Theatre in Mountain View has canceled the opening weekend (March 12-15) of its production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," which was planned to run March 12-April 5, according to a March 12 press release. The theater hopes to resume performances as soon as possible, according to the release. Patrons with tickets for this weekend have been contacted with options for exchange, refund or donation. The release cites new guidelines from the California Department of Public Health that state that gatherings of fewer than 250 people, if held in venues that do not allow social distancing of 6 feet per person, should be postponed or canceled. "Since Pear Theatre has already sold too many tickets for this coming weekend to provide adequate social distancing, the prudent decision was to cancel those shows. Ticket sales for future shows are frozen until ongoing plans can be made," the release states.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has increased disinfection practices in its theater for audiences, performers and staff members, according to a statement the Palo Alto-based company issued Wednesday. TheatreWorks is conferring on best practices with the League of Resident Theatres, Theatre Communications Group and theater colleagues across the nation.

"The safety and security of theater-goers and employees is our highest priority," the theater company stated.

The company plans to increase communication that encourages the community to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by regularly washing their hands, covering their coughs or sneezes and staying home if they don't feel well.

TheatreWorks is also providing "flexible ticket exchange policies for ticketholders."

"We will be working closely with local health authorities as we maintain our scheduled events and performances and are in the process of making contingency plans if the virus continues to spread and further actions are needed," the company announced.

Redwood City's Dragon Productions Theatre Company said in an email Tuesday, March 10, that "shows will go on," referring to both the current productions of "Confession" and "The Baltimore Waltz" as well as the theater's classes and special events, noting that the theater is being sanitized before each show.

Foothill Music Theatre announced Wednesday, March 11, that it would cancel the final weekend of performances of its musical "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," March 13-15, in adherence with Foothill College's updated policy of canceling events with more than 100 people in attendance. According to the press release, the group may consider remounting the show in the future. "At this time, those holding tickets to the four final performances will be contacted with options to donate their tickets to the Foothill Foundation which supports its arts programs, request a refund, or accept a credit for a future performance of this or another future Foothill production," the release states.

Menlo-Atherton High School announced Wednesday, March 11, that it was canceling (or postponing until further notice) its spring production, "Peter and the Starcatcher," which was set to open March 13.

Peninsula Youth Theatre's programs and productions at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts are going ahead as planned, including "Newsies," which runs through March 15. "Current recommendations from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and the CDC state that children are at low-risk from COVID-19, and that children's school and activities should continue, and so ours shall," PYT Executive Director Karen Simpson wrote in a Facebook update March 10.

Palo Alto Players announced in an email to patrons March 12 that its gala fundraiser has been moved from April 4 to May 31. Performances of "Matilda," set to open April 24, will go on as planned, but exchange fees will be waived for any tickets purchased, Managing Director Elizabeth Santana said in an email.

Music

On Friday, March 6, the Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra announced it has canceled its Senior PACO performance on Saturday and Debut performance on Sunday to align with the county's recommendation to cancel large gatherings. In addition, PACO's May concerts are on hold for the time being.

A concert featuring organist James Welch at the Palo Alto Christian Science Church in Palo Alto on Sunday, March 8, has also been postponed in response to the county's recommendations about large gatherings. The church plans to move forward with other scheduled concerts.

Foothill Symphonic Winds ensemble has canceled its planned March 15 concert at Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto and is considering whether or not to continue with its smaller March 22 concert in Mountain View.

The West Coast Songwriters competition scheduled for March 31 at Cafe Zoë in Menlo Park has been canceled, according to a Facebook post.

Community organizations

The Oshman Family Jewish Community Center has decided to cancel upcoming events expected to draw in 50 people or more, in accordance with Santa Clara County's call for organizations to postpone or cancel large events, according to an email sent Thursday to the community by CEO Zack Bodner. These events include concerts, lectures and Purim celebrations set for this weekend. The JCC expects to reschedule the events if possible.

People signed up for upcoming JCC events will be contacted by the organization with more information in the coming days. Other JCC programs, such as its preschool, Club J after-school program and Sports & Wellness Center, will maintain normal operations.

The JCC has also stepped up its cleaning efforts, training and good hygiene practices, according to Bodner.

On Monday, March 9, the city of Palo Alto announced it has canceled, postponed or modified more than 30 events and programs scheduled through the end of the month. The decision was made based on multiple factors, including events expected to bring more than 100 people and bring in at-risk populations, including those over the age of 50.

Several city events that have been canceled or postponed include the March 14 Norooz Persian New Year celebration, which may be rescheduled for this spring if concerns subside over the new coronavirus; March 15 Arbor Day celebration; March 29 Racing Hearts 5K/10k race and weekly family storytime sessions at the Mitchell Park, Children's and Downtown libraries. A full list of event changes can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/coronavirus.

City leaders also plan on evaluating whether other events should be canceled or postponed through March 31.

Senior services nonprofit Avenidas, based in Palo Alto, has postponed its "Re-inventing Aging" Fair on March 21 over concerns about COVID-19.

Palo Alto environmental nonprofit Acterra has switched its 50th anniversary celebration on March 28 from an in-person gathering to a virtual event. More information can be found at acterra.org.

Other

On Monday, March 9, Kepler's Books in Menlo Park canceled all literary events through March 22 as a precaution based on advice against large gatherings from the San Mateo County Health Office. Kepler's plans to provide an update on its event schedule before March 22. The bookstore will have a sanitizing station for customers near the entrance and plans to wipe down surfaces such as point-of-sales stations, bathrooms and door handles multiple times a day.

On Thursday, March 12, the Los Altos History Museum announced it is suspending its planned March 21 event celebrating the unveiling of the newly renovated Tank House and the opening of the museum's exhibition, "In the Fields of the North / En los Campos del Norte." However, the museum will remain open to the public. "The safety of our community is of paramount importance to the Los Altos History Museum," Executive Director Elisabeth Ward wrote in a press statement. "We are installing additional hand-sanitizing stations and implementing additional cleaning protocols to allow us to remain open for our normal opening hours." (The museum is open Thursday-Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.)

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.