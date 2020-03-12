 Banned in San Mateo County: Gatherings of 250 or more | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 12, 2020, 9:09 pm

Banned in San Mateo County: Gatherings of 250 or more

 

San Mateo County's health officer on Thursday (March 12) issued a legal order banning gatherings of 250 or more people because of the spreading coronavirus.

The legal order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday (March 13) and will remain in effect until April 3 unless it is rescinded or superseded, or the health officer or state health officer amends it.

San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said, "San Mateo County is following the guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom and is in line with our neighboring counties. Limiting mass gatherings is critical in slowing the spread of the disease and protecting the most vulnerable members of our community."

Overall, Morrow recommends canceling all non-essential gatherings and staying at least 6 feet away from others. The cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, numbers 20 in the county as of Thursday afternoon.

Newsom said on Thursday that according to state public health officials all non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people, and people at greater risk of contracting the virus should gather in groups of no more than 10 while following social distancing guidelines.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by the Almanac, Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Online here.

--

— Bay City News Service

