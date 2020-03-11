 TIDE Academy student dies in shooting | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 11, 2020, 4:13 pm

TIDE Academy student dies in shooting

 

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

A TIDE Academy freshman has been identified as the teenage boy who was shot late Friday, March 6, in East Palo Alto and died of his injuries over the weekend, leading police to conduct a suspicious death investigation.

The student, Juan Carlos Figueroa Castaneda, 14, of East Palo Alto died the day after he was shot, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said on March 11.

At around 11:37 p.m. on March 6, police responded to a report of a gunshot fired inside a home in the 1100 block of Gaillardia Way, near Pulgas Avenue and west of the Ravenswood Shopping Center, police said in a statement released Monday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He received medical attention on the scene from Menlo Park Fire Protection District personnel before being taken to a hospital and rushed into surgery.

“Here at TIDE, we continue to mourn the loss of our dear friend, student, and classmate Juan Figueroa,” a TIDE Academy Facebook post states. “We will never forget Juan. He will always be loved and remembered at TIDE Academy.”

TIDE Academy opened last fall in Menlo Park.

A GoFundMe page was launched to help pay for Castaneda’s funeral expenses. As of this afternoon (March 11) 56 donors had given $7,600.

Sequoia Union High School District officials could not be reached for comment.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Cmdr. Michael Stasko at 650-853-314 or to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department anonymously by leaving a text or voicemail message at 650-409-6793.

---

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

Local Journalism.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'Nobody is dining out.' Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Taste is on the brink of permanently shutting down amidst coronavirus spread
By Elena Kadvany | 28 comments | 19,229 views

Coronavirus and Climate Change
By Sherry Listgarten | 21 comments | 3,960 views

Top 6 Reasons to do Online Top 6 Reasons to do Online (Video) and/or Phone Therapy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,935 views

Wash Your Hands!
By Laura Stec | 18 comments | 2,239 views

What ever happened to honesty in our country?
By Diana Diamond | 27 comments | 2,150 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details