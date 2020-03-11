Three local archdiocese schools to close for two weeks due to the coronavirus

Some schools in the Archdiocese of San Francisco, including Woodside Priory, St. Raymond and Nativity, will be closed for two weeks starting tomorrow (Thursday, March 12) following the confirmation that a student at one of the archdiocese's San Francisco schools tested positive for the novel coronavirus, diocesan officials said on March 10.

"School will still be in session and students and faculty will move to a distance learning format, but all athletic games/practices, field trips, any school-related activities are canceled during the closure," said Kelly Sargent, Woodside Priory's director of communications.

The archdiocese operates a network of schools in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties.

The student who tested positive for the virus on March 8 attends Riordan High School in San Francisco, the school's principal told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Diocesan schools are scheduled to reopen March 26. School buildings in the archdiocese will be closed and classes canceled in addition to any school events such as fundraisers, community events and field trips.

"Additional diagnoses of COVID-19 across our schools are likely," Pamela Lyons, the diocesan's superintendent of schools, said in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

Buildings will not be open to students, parents or the community.

School officials will be delivering course content through a distance learning protocol.

Diocesan officials are asking that parents let the diocese know if their child tests positive for the virus.

Almanac reporter Angela Swartz contributed to this report.