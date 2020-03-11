 Senate race: Becker's lead grows as more ballots counted | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 11, 2020, 4:25 pm

Senate race: Becker's lead grows as more ballots counted

 

by Kate Bradshaw / Mountain View Voice

As ballots continue to be counted at San Mateo and Santa Clara county elections offices, District 13 state Senate candidate Democrat Josh Becker has pulled ahead with a sizable lead as the top candidate, with Republican Alex Glew remaining in second place – a shift from election night results, when Glew had the most votes among voters who submitted their ballots early.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday (March 11), Becker, a Democrat, had garnered 23.4% of the votes, while Glew, the only Republican in the race, had 18.2%.

The top two candidates will be on the general election ballot in November.

In third place is Democrat Sally Lieber at 16.5%, followed by Democrat Shelly Masur at 16%. They are followed by Democrats Annie Oliva and Mike Brownrigg, who received 12% and 11.9% of the vote, respectively. Trailing them is Libertarian John Webster at 2.1%.

So far there have been 236,855 votes counted in the state Senate district, which runs from South San Francisco to Sunnyvale and along the coastside. The elections offices for San Mateo and Santa Clara counties report they have received ballots representing 47.8% and 43.8%, respectively, of the number of registered voters countywide.

