San Mateo County bans visitors at skilled nursing facilities due to coronavirus threat

A ban was issued on Wednesday (March 11) by the San Mateo County health officer barring unauthorized visitors and non-essential people from skilled nursing facilities in the county until May 9, county officials said.

The legal order was issued by Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow because people in the nursing facilities are at high risk of getting the virus and visitors may pass the virus to patients.

Visitors may have mild or no symptoms, according to the order.

The order means family members of residents of skilled nursing facilities and other people cannot visit a resident of a facility.

But each skilled nursing center has been given discretion to grant exceptions. Medical care providers and first responders are exempt from the order.

Fifteen people in San Mateo County have tested positive for the virus as of this morning.

