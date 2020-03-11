Portola Valley district nearing completion of new classroom designs

The design phase is moving along for new Portola Valley School District classroom construction funded by a $49.5 million Measure Z bond, which voters passed in November 2018 to fund school repairs and renovations.

The district's Facilities and Bond Director Adam Lint will present updates on the design and construction of new buildings at the district's two schools, Corte Madera and Ormondale schools, during a Wednesday, March 11, school board meeting.

The district and its design team for the project, CAW Architects, will meet with staff at each school in the next few weeks to share a final design update, according to a report district staff prepared for the meeting.

In November, CAW Architects shared mock-ups of schematic design plans for changes to the schools, which include new classroom buildings and courtyard renovations at each school. The cost of construction and renovations for both schools is estimated to be about $37 million, according to the district.

At the April 15 school board meeting, CAW Architects will present the final designs for the new classroom buildings and courtyard renovation projects, according to a March 2020 bond measure update flyer. This presentation will include an overview of building colors, finishes, landscape plans and garden designs.

The construction documents will be submitted to the Division of State Architects in early May.

Construction is slated to begin in summer 2021 and be completed in winter 2022, according to the flyer.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at Corte Madera School, Room 102, 4575 Alpine Road in Portola Valley.

---

