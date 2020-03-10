San Mateo County in 'state of emergency' due to coronavirus

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors today (March 10) ratified and extended a proclamation of a state of emergency in the county due to the coronavirus risk as the county's chief health officer warned of "widespread community transmission" of the virus.

Dr. Scott Morrow, the county's health officer, updated his March 5 statement about the coronavirus threat today with a new message in which he said he now has "evidence of widespread community transmission of COVID-19."

The county's health department did not respond by late afternoon to The Almanac's phone calls and emails requesting more information about the statement.

The health department's website as of late afternoon today listed four cases of people testing positive for the virus confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and five "presumptive positive" cases still awaiting CDC confirmation.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the declaration of an emergency, which will remain in effect for 30 days. At the end of that period, the board will decide whether to extend the emergency status.

"The moves make the County eligible for federal reimbursement for some costs associated with the response and additional flexibility for staffing and purchasing," according to a press release from the county issued this afternoon.

"The Board today also approved a resolution easing the ability of the County to hire retired public health and other nursing and medical assistant classifications," the release said.

No one in the county was available as of late afternoon to comment on what, if any, new steps to address the coronavirus threat might be put in place as a result of the emergency declaration.

The Almanac will update this story as more information becomes available.

