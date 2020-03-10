Menlo Park mayor on coronavirus: 'I am more than hopeful we will get through this together'

Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor issued a letter to the community on March 9 regarding the coronavirus threat, laying out her vision for the city's response and offering advice on minimizing risk.

“I know there is a deep concern about the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus,” Taylor wrote in the message, emailed by the city and posted on its website. “I want to reassure you that the City of Menlo Park is taking action to address the situation. We must come together as a city to ensure everyone’s well-being during this public health emergency.”

Taylor said that she sees the city and residents “working together in three ways.” First, she said, “changes and measures have been adopted in daily operations and activities in the best interests of the residents in Menlo Park.” She referred residents to menlopark.org/coronavirus to view those changes.

Among them:

● The city is overseeing frequent cleaning and disinfection of commonly touched surfaces such as doors, handles, sinks, drinking fountains, elevator buttons, counters, tables, self-service kiosks, conference rooms and child care classrooms.

● Senior services are being reviewed "as we consider the best way to protect this vulnerable population and ensure ongoing support for essential services, including the senior meal program."

● Scheduled events are being reviewed and modified as needed "to protect vulnerable populations identified by public health officials; this includes information about how to receive information, submit comments and questions, or participate remotely (where possible)."

Second on her list: actions community members should take to minimize the risk of spreading the virus. “It is as simple as washing your hands frequently, not touching your face, coughing or sneezing into a tissue and then throwing the tissue in the trash, avoiding crowded places if you are at a higher risk, and staying home if you are sick,” she wrote.

In her third point, Taylor had some words of wisdom regarding the community’s response. “As a community, we can demonstrate values of compassion and decency by not spreading misinformation, educating ourselves, taking care of our most vulnerable residents, and not shaking hands.”

“My goal is to communicate accurate information, raise awareness and support your needs. I am more than hopeful we will get through this together,” she concluded.

The full text of the letter is posted on the Menlo Park City website.

