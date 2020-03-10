 Menlo Park man arrested for alleged robbery and assault near Daly City | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 10, 2020, 10:26 am

Menlo Park man arrested for alleged robbery and assault near Daly City

 

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

A preliminary hearing has been set for a 19-year-old Menlo Park man who was arrested in connection with an alleged robbery and assault in Broadmoor, an unincorporated neighborhood near Daly City.

According to a report from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, Lorenzo Kenthwan Spears, along with a juvenile, allegedly stole the purse of a 72-year-old woman seated at a bus stop, and knocked the woman down, injuring her in the attack.

The incident began at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, when the woman was sitting at the bus stop on Maddux Avenue.

Spears and the juvenile allegedly drove up to the woman in a 2017 Ford Explorer — reported stolen out of San Francisco on Feb. 24 — and the juvenile reportedly jumped out of the vehicle, ran up to the woman and stole her purse.

She chased after him and attempted to grab her purse as the he got back in the car, according to the DA's report.

Spears then accelerated the car, causing the woman to fall to the ground and suffer cuts and bruising. As Spears drove the car away, he collided with another car, injuring the driver, according to the DA's office.

Spears, the juvenile, and a third person then reportedly jumped out of the Explorer and took off running. Daly City and Broadmoor police surrounded the perimeter of the area and caught Spears and the juvenile before they could escape.

Before the arrest, Spears had been on a two-year court probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor assault committed in Redwood City on Jan. 9.

Spears’ preliminary hearing is set for March 16. The Private Defender Program was appointed to defend him at his arraignment, at which he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bail was set at $50,000 and Spears remains in custody, according to the DA's report.

--

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Boba report: Tea It Up opens in Menlo Park; milk tea and mochi donuts headed to Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 3,749 views

Coronavirus and Climate Change
By Sherry Listgarten | 17 comments | 3,276 views

Top 6 Reasons to do Online Top 6 Reasons to do Online (Video) and/or Phone Therapy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,467 views

Wash Your Hands!
By Laura Stec | 15 comments | 1,919 views

Accepted or Rejected Let's All Be Supportive During Decision Month
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 1,746 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details