Menlo Park man arrested for alleged robbery and assault near Daly City

A preliminary hearing has been set for a 19-year-old Menlo Park man who was arrested in connection with an alleged robbery and assault in Broadmoor, an unincorporated neighborhood near Daly City.

According to a report from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, Lorenzo Kenthwan Spears, along with a juvenile, allegedly stole the purse of a 72-year-old woman seated at a bus stop, and knocked the woman down, injuring her in the attack.

The incident began at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, when the woman was sitting at the bus stop on Maddux Avenue.

Spears and the juvenile allegedly drove up to the woman in a 2017 Ford Explorer — reported stolen out of San Francisco on Feb. 24 — and the juvenile reportedly jumped out of the vehicle, ran up to the woman and stole her purse.

She chased after him and attempted to grab her purse as the he got back in the car, according to the DA's report.

Spears then accelerated the car, causing the woman to fall to the ground and suffer cuts and bruising. As Spears drove the car away, he collided with another car, injuring the driver, according to the DA's office.

Spears, the juvenile, and a third person then reportedly jumped out of the Explorer and took off running. Daly City and Broadmoor police surrounded the perimeter of the area and caught Spears and the juvenile before they could escape.

Before the arrest, Spears had been on a two-year court probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor assault committed in Redwood City on Jan. 9.

Spears’ preliminary hearing is set for March 16. The Private Defender Program was appointed to defend him at his arraignment, at which he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bail was set at $50,000 and Spears remains in custody, according to the DA's report.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and