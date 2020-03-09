 Unlimited online access during coronavirus crisis | News | Almanac Online |

Unlimited online access during coronavirus crisis

The Almanac is lifting its website paywall to help keep readers informed of local developments

by Almanac Staff / Almanac

In order to make available important local information on the coronavirus health emergency to all residents of the area, The Almanac is providing unlimited access to its website, AlmanacNews.com, effective immediately.

Until further notice, visitors to the website can follow the news without the normal seven-story limit per month for non-subscribers.

“At a time of heightened anxiety and a high demand for accurate and highly localized information, we want to make our reporting as widely available as possible,” Embarcadero Media President Bill Johnson said.

“Our editorial staff is working overtime to follow and report on every aspect of this ongoing story. During such emergencies our policy is to suspend the pay meter as a public service,” Johnson said.

The Almanac and its sister publications, the Palo Alto Weekly and the Mountain View Voice have been working together and coordinating local coverage of their Midpeninsula cities since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Comments

Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
7 hours ago

Thank you for doing this, it is very helpful that will all the misinformation being spread around on social media sites that there is a place were people can get information that has been vetted.

Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Menlo Park: Park Forest
3 hours ago

A GREAT letter from the Mayor of Menlo Park:


Dear Menlo Park Residents,

The health and safety of all residents in Menlo Park is our highest priority. I know there is a deep concern about the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

I want to reassure you that the City of Menlo Park is taking action to address the situation. We must come together as a city to ensure everyone’s well-being during this public health emergency.

I see us working together in three ways:
The City of Menlo Park is coordinating with our public health officials at the San Mateo County Health Department, local and regional agencies and community-based organizations. Changes and measures have been adopted in daily operations and activities in the best interests of the residents in Menlo Park. Please visit menlopark.org/coronavirus for information and resources.

As individuals, it is important for each one of us to minimize our own risk of being infected by taking preventative measures within and outside our homes. It is as simple as washing your hands frequently, not touching your face, coughing or sneezing into a tissue and then throwing the tissue in the trash, avoiding crowded places if you are at a higher risk, and staying home if you are sick. For a full list of the actions you can take, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus disease prevention and treatment website.

As a community, we can demonstrate values of compassion and decency by not spreading misinformation, educating ourselves, taking care of our most vulnerable residents, and not shaking hands.
As your Mayor, I will communicate with you regularly about COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months in coordination with city staff.
Mayor Cecilia Taylor portrait
My goal is to communicate accurate information, raise awareness and support your needs. I am more than hopeful we will get through this together.

Please feel free to email me with your questions and concerns. Prevention and preparedness moving forward is our best defense.

Cecilia Taylor
Mayor

