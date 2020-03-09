 Santa Clara County reports first death due to new coronavirus at El Camino Hospital | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 9, 2020, 1:28 pm

Santa Clara County reports first death due to new coronavirus at El Camino Hospital

 

by Kate Bradshaw / Mountain View Voice

A woman in her 60s died Monday morning, March 9, from COVID-19 at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, the first fatality due to the new coronavirus to occur in Santa Clara County.

She had been hospitalized for several weeks, according to a statement from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The woman, whose identity hasn't been released, was the first person the county confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus who didn't have a known history of international travel or contact with a person who had traveled or was infected. That suggests she contracted the disease in the community, the department said.

The department offered condolences to the woman's family and friends in a statement issued just after noon on March 9.

"This is a tragic development. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk," said Dr. Sara Cody, the county's top health officer. "We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community."

The county continues to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health and other partners as the situation continues to change.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Visit the county public health department's website for the latest updates and guidance on how to slow the spread of the virus.

Local Journalism.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'It is all much harder for the smaller guys.' Kristi Marie's shutters in Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 7,932 views

Coronavirus and Climate Change
By Sherry Listgarten | 11 comments | 2,645 views

Top 6 Reasons to do Online Top 6 Reasons to do Online (Video) and/or Phone Therapy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,087 views

Wash Your Hands!
By Laura Stec | 13 comments | 1,711 views

Accepted or Rejected Let's All Be Supportive During Decision Month
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 1,639 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details