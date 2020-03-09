Flegel's set to open today in new Menlo Park location

Flegel's Home Furnishings, a 65-year-old family-owned furniture and interior design store that's long been a Santa Cruz Avenue fixture in downtown Menlo Park, is opening at its new El Camino Real location, next to Kepler's Books, today (Monday, March 9).

The new store is at 1010 El Camino Real, Suite 90, in space once occupied by Kepler's Books before the bookshop downsized.

Business manager Brian Flegel said last year that the store was leaving its 870 Santa Cruz Ave. location for a site as-of-then unknown. It's unknown who will occupy that space once Flegel's has completely vacated the building; Brian Flegel could not be reached for comment last week.

Meanwhile, the store has announced a 50%-off sale on floor items that remain in its old location.

