Uploaded: Mon, Mar 9, 2020, 8:17 am

Flegel's set to open today in new Menlo Park location

 

by Almanac Staff / Almanac

Flegel's Home Furnishings, a 65-year-old family-owned furniture and interior design store that's long been a Santa Cruz Avenue fixture in downtown Menlo Park, is opening at its new El Camino Real location, next to Kepler's Books, today (Monday, March 9).

The new store is at 1010 El Camino Real, Suite 90, in space once occupied by Kepler's Books before the bookshop downsized.

Business manager Brian Flegel said last year that the store was leaving its 870 Santa Cruz Ave. location for a site as-of-then unknown. It's unknown who will occupy that space once Flegel's has completely vacated the building; Brian Flegel could not be reached for comment last week.

Meanwhile, the store has announced a 50%-off sale on floor items that remain in its old location.

Posted by Great for Bennihana's
a resident of Menlo Park: Park Forest
11 hours ago

The former location would be great for a Bennihana's.

Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
7 hours ago

Bennihana's, somehow with the current news I am not sure if this is a good time to open a sit down restaurant. I think a delivery only restaurant would be a good idea. Seems to me people are avoiding eating out in public.

Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
5 hours ago

In the current world situation - medical facility.
In any case as long as it's not a business that ends up on our public parking that we pay taxes for.

