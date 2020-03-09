Coronavirus: Uptick in cases leads Santa Clara County to issue first-in-the-nation order on large events

Latest updates:

• New: Santa Clara County public health officials have issued a legal order banning all events of 1,000 people or more starting this Wednesday, March 11, at midnight. The ban will remain in place for three weeks. There are now 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county; 21 of those are community-transmitted cases.

• New: The first death as a result of the new coronavirus happened on Monday, March 9, in a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized for several weeks at El Camino Hospital. Read more here.

• New: On Monday, March 9, the city of Palo Alto announced more than 30 events through the end of March have been modified or canceled to prevent the virus' spread. Read more here.

• New: On Monday, March 9, VMware confirmed to the Weekly that last week, an employee's spouse had contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. The employee has self-isolated for two weeks.

• Stanford University is canceling in-person classes, requiring students to finish winter quarter using online platforms. Read more here.

• As of Monday, March 2, San Mateo County has reported two cases of the coronavirus. The county issued a statement that signaled an aggressive approach to minimizing the risk of contracting COVID-19.

---

Santa Clara County has issued its first mandatory, legal order in response to the new coronavirus outbreak: banning all events of 1,000 people or more starting this Wednesday, March 11, at midnight. The directive is the first of its kind in the nation.

The ban will remain in place for three weeks until March 31, County Counsel James Williams said during a press conference at the sheriff's office's headquarters in San Jose on Monday evening, March 9.

The emergency order, which was issued by county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, would make it illegal to hold any large gathering that meets the number of people designated under the order. The rule will be enforced by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in individual cities. Law enforcement agencies will have discretion on how to enforce the order, Williams said.

The order, which was made under state and county health and safety ordinances, does not include airports or shopping malls, where people are in transit and are not likely to be close together. Schools are also not mandated for closure.

There are now 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county; 21 of which are community-transmitted cases, Cody said. A large proportion of those cases are hospitalized and reflects the amount of testing the county has done. As more tests take place through commercial laboratories, Cody said she expects to see a smaller number of hospitalized cases in relation to a larger number of people who test positive for the infection.

Cody said her department is carefully following data on the illness and made the decision after seeing an uptick in cases over the last five days.

"It was a tipping point for us," she said.

The order comes on the heels of the county’s first fatality from the virus, which occurred on Monday morning, March 9, when a woman who was admitted in El Camino Hospital in Mountain View for several weeks succumbed to COVID-19, according to the Public Health Department.

The woman, who was the county's third case reported on Feb. 28, was in her 60s; her name has not been released to the public. She was the first case in the county to contract COVID-19 without recently traveling out of the country or coming into contact with a person carrying the disease. Cody said the woman had underlying health conditions.

The news is a "tragic development," the department said in a statement. Five of the cases were announced on March 8 and eight of which were announced on March 7. Another six were confirmed as of March 9. The department did not provide further information on these new cases. Over Twitter, the department has said that it's "not unexpected to have more cases" and that the cases are currently under investigation.

The county is also looking to provide supportive housing and is working to identify shelters to homeless persons who need to self-isolate, County Executive Jeffrey Smith said during the March 9 press conference. The county has a $2.1 billion health system that is capable of providing care to anyone who needs it, he said.

On Monday, March 9, the city of Palo Alto announced more than 30 events were modified or canceled through the end of the month in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The city has also made operational changes, including supplying protective gear for field staff and setting up more hand sanitizer stations.

"The City anticipates more details to be released later this week on longer-term planning and potential service delivery modifications," according to an announcement from City Manager Ed Shikada's office.

Last week, cloud infrastructure company VMware was informed by one of its employees that their spouse had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the Palo Alto-based company said in an email to the Weekly on Monday, March 9.

The employee, who is in self-isolation for 14 days, and their spouse have not shown symptoms of the new coronavirus. The tech giant reopened the office the employee worked in on Monday morning after a temporary closure that started at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, for the company to conduct a deep clean and disinfection of the building.

"Since this is a secondary contact situation, there is minimal risk of contagion based on guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control," the company said. "Our Palo Alto Campus and all other buildings remain open. However, any employee who would prefer to work from home is welcome to do so."

On Thursday, March 5, Stanford University announced it was treating a "few" patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

A community message by Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne didn't specify how many patients are receiving care through Stanford Medicine, but said staff following reporting regulations by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and Santa Clara County.

Stanford has an emergency operations team assessing the community's risk and advising the university on ways to respond to the evolving situation, Tessier-Lavigne said. Stanford Health Care has developed a new diagnostic test approved by the Food and Drug Administration that could offer results in 12 to 24 hours.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county's chief health officer, said the rising number of cases has been expected. "As we test more people, we are finding more people," she said at a March 6 press conference. Some of the cases have spread from person to person, an indication that the risk of exposure is increasing, she added. The county therefore refined its recommendations to help slow the spread of the virus.

Businesses have been urged to cancel nonessential travel and not require doctors notes from employees who are sick to alleviate the workload of already burdened medical providers, she said.

New recommendations for businesses include expanding telecommuting options and staggering start and end times for workdays to minimize close contact between employees. The space between their contact should be no less than 3 feet apart, she added.

As it has in the past, county leaders at the press conference urged that large gatherings such as sporting events and conferences should be canceled. People who are most at risk due to pre-existing conditions or who are over the age of 50 should not attend large gatherings, she said.

Worldwide and in the U.S., there have not been many cases of children who have the disease, she said. Currently, county health leaders are not recommending school closures. The county will review that recommendation on a case-by-case basis if staff members or others in the school community are confirmed to have the coronavirus, she said.

"As much as possible, we really want children to go along with their lives and to continue their education that's so important for them," she said.

School districts should carefully consider the costs of benefits of closing their campuses, which has the potential to have a large impact, particularly for employed parents and their workplaces, she added.

Noting the recent hoarding of essentials at the Mountain View Costco and other locations, Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, urged people not to panic.

"If any of you've been to a Costco lately you'll know that ... we're teetering on the brink of not being calm and not being thoughtful. We want to make sure we're not hoarding goods that should be used for medical purposes and we're really being mindful that we are part of a community," she said at the press conference.

The Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System's Palo Alto hospital confirmed that it is caring for a veteran who has tested positive for the disease and was transferred to the facility.

The veteran is the first confirmed case to be treated at the Palo Alto facility, Chief Communication Manager Armenthis Lester said in an email. Due to privacy laws, she could not release information regarding the patient's age, gender or condition, she said.

The patient is in isolation and under the care of staff trained in the latest treatment guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They are also utilizing personal protective equipment and infection control techniques. The VA is preparing to receive other former service members diagnosed with the virus and has set aside a portion of the campus, also known as COVID-19, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie confirmed during his testimony on Capitol Hill on March 4.

"We prepared a swath, a section of our Palo Alto campus to receive veterans who have this virus. We set it up for that, and that veteran is being taken care of there," Wilkie told lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee.

"(The) VA is screening veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection," Lester said.

Under CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others, she added.

Palo Alto's Chief Communications Officer Meghan Horrigan-Taylor said the patient who is being treated at the Veterans Affairs hospital was transferred to the facility from another California county.

The patient, she said, is not a Palo Alto resident and was not transferred to the hospital by the Palo Alto Fire Department. Rather, this was a "contained hospital transfer of an infected veteran from one hospital to another," not a community-spread case, Horrigan-Taylor said in an email.

The number of known cases of the coronavirus has steadily increased within the county since Friday, Feb. 28, when there were only two. On that day, the county's Public Health Department reported a new case — an older woman who was hospitalized for a respiratory illness and has chronic health conditions.

El Camino Health confirmed she received care at its Mountain View hospital. It doesn't appear she made contact with a traveler or someone carrying the virus. She died from the disease on Monday, March 9.

A day later, the county reported another case — a woman who is a "household contact" of the case reported Feb. 28. She has isolated herself at home, the county reported Saturday, Feb. 29. Neither woman had recently traveled nor knowingly come into contact with someone who had recently traveled — a strong indication that the virus is now spreading throughout the community, according to the department.

On Sunday, March 1, the Public Health Department confirmed three more cases of the coronavirus. One case involves an adult woman who concurrently has chronic health conditions, according to public health staff. An investigation into her case is ongoing, the department said in a statement.

The two other cases involve a couple, a husband with chronic health conditions and his wife, who recently traveled to Egypt. All three people are currently being hospitalized for the disease.

Two other cases reported on Monday, March 2, were two men who have isolated themselves at home. One man is a "household contact" of a confirmed case in another county. The other man is a "household contact" of a previous case in Santa Clara County.

Two more cases involving a woman and man currently in the hospital were reported on Tuesday, March 3. They remain under investigation to determine the source of transmission, according to the county Public Health Department. No information regarding age or condition of the patients was released during a press conference Tuesday at the Santa Clara County Emergency Operations Center.

The county announced an additional two cases on Wednesday afternoon, March 4. One case is a man currently hospitalized and currently under investigation to determine how he was exposed to the virus. Two more cases are both men who "are close contacts of an existing case," according to the county. The pair are isolated at home.

The six cases announced Thursday, March 5, involved three women and three men, according to James Williams, director of the county's Emergency Operations Center. Of the six people, four have self-isolated at home and were contacts of other known cases; two others have been hospitalized. Many of the cases have mild symptoms or have shown no symptoms, which is consistent with other cases around the globe, he added.

Four cases announced Friday, March 6, are not related to each other, according to a statement by the department. One of the cases is a man who is a household contact of a previous county case. The second is a female who is hospitalized. The third is a male who recently traveled to India and has been hospitalized. The fourth case is a male who has isolated himself at home.

The department is looking into how the second and fourth cases might have contracted the illness.

Public health staff said the increased number of cases of the virus was expected as they continue to closely monitor the disease's spread.

"The Public Health Department will continue to identify anyone who has come into contact with these cases," staff said in a statement. "The department also will be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community."

The statement did not specify the protocols or extent of the surveillance.

The first two cases reported in January involved travelers who arrived in the county from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the viral disease that has since been on lockdown. Though both patients had mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization, they remain in quarantine, according to public health staff. The first case has recovered, the department announced Feb. 20.

On Monday, March 2, the San Mateo County Health reported two cases of the coronavirus. One is a county resident who has registered a "presumptive positive" for the coronavirus, pending a confirmation test from the CDC. It's unclear how the adult patient, who is under isolation in a hospital, caught the virus. The individual had no known exposure to the virus by travel or through a confirmed case of the disease.

The second is an adult who was transferred to the county after returning from traveling abroad, the county announced Feb. 27.

The county has opened a call center to take questions from residents with nonmedical questions about novel coronavirus.

Action at local schools

Concerns over the disease have climbed at Palo Alto Unified School District, which sent home two students on Friday, Feb. 28, after learning their parent had been exposed to the disease. The students attend Palo Alto High School and JLS Middle School, Superintendent Don Austin said.

A team has formed at the district to evaluate the situation and provide information once it's available, Austin said in his Feb. 28 message to parents.

The district learned the parent was reportedly in "public proximity to an infected person" but that "there is no indication of infection at this time," Lana Conaway, the district's assistant superintendent of equity and student affairs, said on Feb. 28.

She encouraged parents and students to wash their hands often and to stay home if they have any symptoms, including fever or respiratory distress. Crews did an "aggressive" cleaning of all hard surfaces at JLS and Paly over the weekend, according to Conaway.

Also over the following weekend, an online petition emerged asking the district to take additional precautions, including starting spring break early and extending it to two weeks and providing online learning options to students who choose to stay home.

In a message to families on Sunday, March 1, Austin said that the district has consulted with a variety of public officials and health professionals and he does not see a reason to close schools at this point.

"As a Palo Alto resident, I see large crowds in supermarkets, parks, theaters, airports, restaurants and public places. They are operating as usual with no call for closures," he wrote. "Closing schools at this point would not eliminate the infinite interactions our students would have beyond PAUSD. We understand the responsibility afforded to PAUSD while caring for your students and treat the work seriously. We cannot control every aspect of student or community life, which is the only way a quarantine works."

He asked community members to "limit speculation and overreactions."

The district is continuing to follow guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the CDC.

On Tuesday, March 3, Menlo School in Atherton announced that the school would be closed through the weekend after learning a staff member had contact with a relative with the coronavirus, according to a letter by Head of School Than Healy. The school has canceled all school-related activities, including classes, sports, arts activities, club meetings and planned field trips.

In tandem with news of the VA case, parents with students in a high school work program that's held after school at the VA hospital in Palo Alto received a notice regarding the coronavirus case on Tuesday, March 3.

"We will be suspending student participation in the VA program for the present time. ... At no time has there been an elevated risk to student safety," Kristen Hardy, director of special education for the Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District, said in an email.

About 14 special education students from the district, mainly from Mountain View High School, but also Los Altos High School and the district's adult school, spend about an hour and a half at the VA hospital on weekdays gaining work experience, according to Kathy Brenner, an education specialist at the Mountain View-Los Altos district.

The decision, made in consultation with district administrators, comes out of considerations that some students have compromised immune systems and others may not always wash their hands according to best practices, she said.

"We just want to keep our kids safe. We don't want to overreact either, but we'd rather be safe than sorry," she said.

The district partners with other student work sites, so students who have been at the hospital will be temporarily reassigned and will gain exposure to other work experiences, she said.

The school district changed students' schedules and pick-up times from Mountain View and Los Altos high schools through March 30 and will be reviewing the changes with Palo Alto Unified School District. Case managers are working with students, she said.

Woodside Priory, a private school for students in grades 6 through 12, has canceled events for its Service Week scheduled March 16-20, including two trips to Guatemala and Costa Rica, according to an email from Director of Communications Kelly Sargent.

The school also plans to keep dormitories open during Easter break, scheduled April 6-13, to give students the choice to stay on campus instead of traveling and "due to international air travel uncertainty," Sargent said.

On Tuesday, March 3, Stanford University decided to postpone or cancel events on and off campus likely to attract 150 or more people, including Grad Alumni Day, the SIEPR Economic Summit, Holy Week Easter Services, Second Sunday Family Days at the Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection, and all Department of Music concerts scheduled through at least April 15. Stanford Athletics will continue to hold all sporting competitions at this time, with limited public attendance. The University said it will offer increased opportunities for livestreaming events. A full list of event changes can be found at news.stanford.edu.

On Friday, March 6, a student and staff members at the Menlo Park City School District were asked to stay home after learning they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Read more about the virus' impact on local schools here.

Company leaders to employees: Work at home:

LinkedIn has heeded the county's warning, telling its Bay Area employees to do any work that can be done remotely at home through the end of March to mitigate the spread of the virus. Employees have also been asked to postpone all nonessential business travel and will not participate in external events in March and April, according to LinkedIn spokeswoman Kenly Walker. LinkedIn, headquartered in Sunnyvale and Mountain View, will not be shutting down its offices and intends to provide the same level of service to customers, members and partners, she added.

Menlo Park-based Facebook is also following through on the county's guidance by recommending a large portion of its workforce to begin working from home starting Friday, March 6.

On Monday, March 9, NASA Ames Research Center required employees work from home after learning a day earlier that one of its employees tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"The safety of our employees and their families is our top priority. Any decisions we have made, or will make, is with the safety of our workforce in mind," according to a NASA Ames statement.

County heightens precautionary actions

On Friday, Feb. 28, county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said the county has implemented isolation and quarantine in response to the reported cases over the past five weeks but is taking further actions.

The county's public health lab has testing kits from the CDC, she said at a press conference in San Jose. The county's emergency operations center is getting support from assistance teams from the California Department of Public Health and the CDC.

The Public Health Department encourages the public to take proactive measures to slow down the spread of the disease. Staff recommend people frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching surfaces such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails and countertops. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is also recommended if hand-washing is not available. Officials also instruct the public to cough into a tissue or their elbow and avoid touching their faces.

Businesses can consider holding video or telephone conferences in lieu of in-person meetings, creating teleworking options, increase surface cleaning and adjusting their policies on absence.

The best current evidence shows that people are at higher risk for the coronavirus if they are ages 50 or older, Dr. Sara Cody, the county's public health officer, said at a March 3 press conference.

The risk of infection and its severity accelerates with age, so someone who is 60 years old is more vulnerable to the illness than someone who is 50, and someone 70 years old is at greater risk for severe infection than someone who is 60. Persons ages 80 and above are at the greatest risk.

People with underlying medical conditions are also at greater risk. These include: cardiovascular disease, heart disease, diabetes, chronic lung conditions, cancer and compromised immune systems. Persons with these conditions should avoid large gatherings such as concerts, parades and sporting events. Organizations serving seniors are recommended to cancel large gatherings, such as bingo games and movie screenings, and to clean all surfaces with disinfectants including phones, keyboards, tablets and door handles.

The recommendations do not include avoiding office environments or grocery stores where people do not typically gather tightly together.

The county Public Health Department is publishing updates on local cases at sccgov.org.

Cities keeping watch

As of Sunday, March 8, there were no confirmed local cases of the coronavirus in Palo Alto, City Manager Ed Shikada said in an email. The VA Palo Alto is caring for a patient who was transferred from another California county and is in isolation. The city is continuing to monitor reports of exposures to the disease.

No changes have been made to city programs, though the public may notice some differences in departmental procedures. Employees and community are advised to stay home if they are sick and alert city managers "of any unusual circumstances that could indicate exposure."

"We're on top of it as much as any agency can be, recognizing there are unknowns and many possible scenarios ahead of us," Shikada said.

The city also plans to prioritize hygiene at upcoming city events and is conducting a review of its "operational contingency plans."

City leaders have re-emphasized hygienic practices during the flu season and special protocols to its police officers and firefighters. Palo Alto is also maintaining communication with the county, school district, Stanford University and other agencies.

The city has created a webpage that will be regularly updated with information on the coronavirus and local response to the outbreak at cityofpaloalto.org.

The city of East Palo Alto also is monitoring developments in the coronavirus outbreak and is communicating with San Mateo County leaders and the CDC. East Palo Alto residents can find more information from their city and county at smchealth.org.

Virus threat leads to event cancellations

Several arts organizations have led arts and entertainment organizations on the Midpeninsula to cancel or postpone events, temporarily close or increase sanitation efforts. Read our latest updates on canceled or postponed events here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related content:

• Behind the Headlines: Impact of the coronavirus - Weekly journalists discuss what local organizations are doing to keep the virus from spreading. VIDEO | PODCAST

• Unlimited access to Palo Alto Online during coronavirus crisis

• Palo Alto Unified to opt out of state exam due to coronavirus concerns, becoming first district in state to do so

• Mountain View school districts announce new policies to slow spread of new coronavirus

• State issues coronavirus guidance for schools, universities

• Stanford creates new coronavirus test that produces fast results

• How is Mountain View coping with coronavirus? Tech workers sent home, events canceled

• Coronavirus looms over local restaurants, slowing business

• How is coronavirus impacting the local arts scene?

• Extra hand sanitizer, canceled events: How local schools and universities are responding to coronavirus

• Fear, anxiety and Champagne: How Palo Alto is bracing for coronavirus

• Coronavirus patient transferred to San Mateo County

• Governor: Coronavirus changing 'by the hour' in California

• After 14 days in coronavirus quarantine, mother and daughter return home to Palo Alto

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.