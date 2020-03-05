 San Mateo County opening call center to answer coronavirus questions | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 5, 2020, 11:52 am

San Mateo County opening call center to answer coronavirus questions

 

San Mateo County announced Thursday (March 5) that it will begin taking calls from residents who have nonmedical questions about the novel coronavirus.

The public call center was expected to open by noon Thursday and will take calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Non-English speakers will also be able to use the call center via a three-way language translation line.

To date, San Mateo County public health officials have confirmed two cases of the virus. Both patients were in isolation as of Monday, March 2.

The call center can be reached at (650) 363-4422.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by mike
a resident of Portola Valley: Portola Valley Ranch
5 hours ago

San Mateo County announced Thursday (March 5) that it will begin taking calls from residents who have no medical questions about the novel coronavirus.

Called to ask for a number to call regarding El Dorado County health number to get an coronavirus test for a contractor's elder parent in a nursing home who shows all symptoms of coronavirus (flu, fever,lungs filling up, not getting enough oxygen)... the SM hotline was zero help...gave the CA. Health Dept in Sacramento. The elderly parent can't get a coronavirus test at her home!

Nice going...but no help! . Health Dept in Sacramento said there is no number to call but someone would call me back?

Just saying...we need better help to avoid miscommunications

