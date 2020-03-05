San Mateo County opening call center to answer coronavirus questions

San Mateo County announced Thursday (March 5) that it will begin taking calls from residents who have nonmedical questions about the novel coronavirus.

The public call center was expected to open by noon Thursday and will take calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Non-English speakers will also be able to use the call center via a three-way language translation line.

To date, San Mateo County public health officials have confirmed two cases of the virus. Both patients were in isolation as of Monday, March 2.

The call center can be reached at (650) 363-4422.

