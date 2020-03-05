Marking 50 years of supporting rising opera stars

The Henry and Maria Holt Memorial Opera Scholarship Fund is celebrating its 50th year of supporting promising opera singers with its annual competition on Sunday, March 8, at 1 p.m. at the Lucie Stern Ballroom, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Young opera singers will compete and hear feedback from judges. Winners receive scholarship support for the continuation of their opera training. Admission to observe the competition is free and open to the public. More information is available at holtscholarship.com.