Uploaded: Thu, Mar 5, 2020, 4:39 pm

How is coronavirus impacting the local arts scene?

Stanford cancels many events, theater companies increase disinfection practices

With local coronavirus cases on the uptick and fears increasing, local arts organizations are feeling the impact.

Stanford University has decided to postpone or cancel events on and off campus likely to attract 150 or more people, including all music concerts. Attendance at sporting events will be limited.

Canceled events include:

• Second Sunday: Family Day at the Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection on March 8 and April 12.

• Regularly scheduled public tours at Cantor and Anderson from March 4 through April 15. (Tours will resume on April 16.)

• A members-only morning event celebrating the opening of the "Paper Chase" exhibit.

• A "Bay Area Artadia Artists Panel" featuring Angela Hennessy, Mike Henderson and Aleesa Alexander on March 12 (event will be rescheduled to a to-be-determined date).

• All Department of Music concerts until April 15.

A full list of event changes can be found at https://news.stanford.edu.

The threat of coronavirus has also led the Stanford Theatre in downtown Palo Alto to close until further notice.

"This voluntary decision reflects only an abundance of caution. We are not aware of any infected persons having been at the theater," general manager Cynthia Mortenson-Colombetti said in a statement issued Monday.

The closure means the last two weeks of the film festival honoring Japanese film director and screenwriter Akira Kurosawa will be suspended. The festival was originally scheduled to end March 15, but the theater hopes to screen the remaining films at another date.

The virus may also be causing a loss of business in local restaurants, according to some.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has increased disinfection practices in its theater for audiences, performers and staff members, according to a statement the Palo Alto-based company issued Wednesday. TheatreWorks is conferring on best practices with the League of Resident Theatres, Theatre Communications Group and theater colleagues across the nation.

"The safety and security of theater-goers and employees is our highest priority," the theater company stated.

The company plans to increase communication that encourages the community to follow CDC guidelines by regularly washing their hands, covering their coughs or sneezes and staying home if they don't feel well.

TheatreWorks is also providing "flexible ticket exchange policies for ticketholders."

"We will be working closely with local health authorities as we maintain our scheduled events and performances and are in the process of making contingency plans if the virus continues to spread and further actions are needed," the company announced.

A recent press release from Palo Alto Players noted that rehearsals for the upcoming family musical "Matilda" carry on.

"Our entire cast is happy and healthy (using lots of hand sanitizer)," the release states.

