Cinequest film festival returns March 3-15

The annual Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival returns to San Jose and downtown Redwood City March 3-15, featuring a wide variety of films and special events by artists both local and from afar. Maverick Spirit Award winners this year include actors Jesse Eisenberg and Hong Chau. A complete schedule and ticket information is available at Cinequest .



'It is all much harder for the smaller guys.' Kristi Marie's shutters in Redwood City

By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 6,881 views

Premarital and Couples: Are Female Orgasms the Key to Inner Hunger in Women?

By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 3,595 views

Are our cities prepared for a pandemic coronavirus problem?

By Diana Diamond | 18 comments | 3,001 views

Keep Calm and Drink More Wine

By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 2,122 views

Doug Forcett's lesson? It's hard to be good these days

By Sherry Listgarten | 1 comment | 1,592 views

Short story writers wanted!



The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.