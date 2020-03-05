 Cinequest film festival returns March 3-15 | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 5, 2020, 5:52 pm

Cinequest film festival returns March 3-15

Screenings, celebrities, special events and more are part of annual fest, held in Redwood City and San Jose

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The annual Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival returns to San Jose and downtown Redwood City March 3-15, featuring a wide variety of films and special events by artists both local and from afar. Maverick Spirit Award winners this year include actors Jesse Eisenberg and Hong Chau. A complete schedule and ticket information is available at Cinequest.

