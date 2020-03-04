 Two women shaken by mid-day armed robbery in Atherton | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 4, 2020, 4:59 pm

Two women shaken by mid-day armed robbery in Atherton

 

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Two men — one of whom brandished a gun — robbed two women in Atherton, assaulting one of them, on Tuesday afternoon, March 3, Atherton police reported today.

According to a police department bulletin, the two victims, aged 64 and 75, were walking on Park Lane between Santiago Avenue and Elena Avenue at approximately 12:15 p.m. when the men reportedly drove up from behind them.

The men got out of the vehicle and approached the victims. The driver allegedly snatched a cell phone from one woman's hand, then shoved the second victim to the ground and took her cell phone as well.

The men also tried to take the first victim’s purse, but failed, according to police.

The attackers then got back into their vehicle — described as possibly an early 2000s Ford Explorer — and the passenger pointed a dark-colored handgun at the victims, police said. They then drove off westbound toward Park Lane.

One man was described as male between 25 and 35 years old, with slicked-back hair and wearing a gray or black hoodie. The other man was simply described as male.

The victims lost two smartphones, a green Apple iPhone 11 with a black case, and a white Apple iPhone 10 with a pink and orange case.

Robberies in Atherton are rare, according to recent crime statistics from the Atherton Police Department. In 2018 there were only two robberies, in 2017 there were none, and in 2016 there was one.

The Atherton Police Department has asked that anyone with information regarding the incident call the department at (650) 688-6500.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by They don't really want help
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
1 hour ago

If they really wanted help with this case they would have posted a description of these "Men".

