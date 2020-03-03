More mail thefts in Atherton over the weekend

Atherton police are investigating the nighttime theft of mail from numerous mailboxes last Wednesday, Feb. 26, and during the early morning hours on Sunday, March 1. They are warning residents to take precautions to secure their mail.

Police department news bulletins on Feb. 27 and Sunday reported that stolen mail from residences on Melanie Lane, Stockbridge Avenue, Patricia Drive, Ralston Avenue, Almendral Avenue, Selby Lane, Glenwood Avenue, Fenwood Drive, James Avenue, Laburnum Avenue and Isabella Avenue, and Serrano Drive was retrieved by authorities. So far, officers have found stolen mail from 22 separate Atherton addresses, said Cmdr. Joe Wade.

Other cities in the county have also reported mail thefts, according to the Feb. 27 bulletin.

"The offenders are targeting mailboxes in order to obtain checks and personal information that can be used for identity theft," police said.

The police department is advising residents to:

● Use a mailbox that can be secured with a locking device.

● Collect mail daily.

● Deposit outgoing mail at a post office.

● Pick up checks in person.

"Residents can also place a hold on mail deliveries when leaving for vacation and are encouraged not to leave mail in their mailbox overnight," the bulletins note.

Mail theft victims can report identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission and freeze their credit by contacting a major credit bureau such as Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

Police do not have any good leads on the thefts at this time, Wade said.

---

