Uploaded: Tue, Mar 3, 2020, 11:22 am

Menlo Park: Customers buying heavily at local grocery stores amid coronvirus concerns

 

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Many customers searching for a bag of rice, a can of beans, or a roll of toilet paper in Menlo Park grocery stores over the weekend discovered empty shelves.

The reason? Shoppers have been stocking up on staple foods and supplies amid concerns about the spreading coronavirus.

According to the New York Times, experts have suggested that people keep a 30-day supply of household essentials in order to prepare for an outbreak of the virus, sparking many to quickly buy up those items at local stores.

In San Mateo County there are now two reported cases of coronavirus, and there have been almost 90,000 worldwide.

Managers at both Safeways in town – on El Camino Real and at the Sharon Heights Shopping Center – as well as at the Trader Joe’s on Menlo Avenue and the Draeger's Market on University Drive, confirmed that they have been running out of staple items like water, rice, pasta, and toilet paper, as well as health-related items like hand sanitizer and cold medicine.

Menlo Park resident Andrea Gemmet said she was surprised to find dry goods shelves at Safeway empty over the weekend. "The store's pasta aisle was completely cleaned out, as was all its rice on the next aisle," she said.

"Our checker said it's been like that for the past three days, not because of a supply shortage but because people are stockpiling," she said. "It was the same at Trader Joe's. The pasta, rice and beans were wiped out. They'd just gotten a big shipment but shoppers bought it all up."

Symptoms of coronavirus are like the cold or flu, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or up to 14 days after exposure, according to San Mateo County Health, the county's health department.

Dr. Scott Morrow, the chief San Mateo County health officer, said in a press release that the department shares "the concerns of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that we all need to be prepared for COVID-19 to spread within the United States."

He also gave advice on how people should prepare for the virus. "To prevent any illness, follow CDC guidelines including washing your hands frequently, covering your sneeze, and staying home when sick. Also, please dust off your personal emergency plans to make sure you have proper provisions at your home including water, medications, and food."

8 people like this
Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:35 am

Is it really "Panic Buying" if people are doing what the experts and the CDC recommended? I have not see the type of panic that happens in other places with people grabbing anything that is on the shelf and getting into fights with other shoppers. So far this just seems like people stocking up on essentials. If they don't need them for the virus then they have a good start on a earthquake kits which we all should have.

6 people like this
Posted by Renee Batti
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:46 am

Good point, Brian. The headline has been changed. Thanks for your comment.

4 people like this
Posted by Jay
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:53 am

Brian is right. Any one of us may need to self-quarantine, thus it makes sense to stock up on a 14 day supply now so that we don't have to rely entirely on food delivery services! Furthermore, a lot of people in the Bay don't keep very much food on hand because they to eat out a lot. Perhaps some of those people decided to finally stock their pantries.

13 people like this
Posted by MaryH
a resident of another community
on Mar 3, 2020 at 12:41 pm

Ridiculous...total over reaction...if you have to self quarantine, others can go out and buy goods for you...This is panic buying/hoarding at its worst....probably the same people who clear the shelves went they think their favorite beverage will be discontinued.

11 people like this
Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Menlo Park: Park Forest
on Mar 3, 2020 at 12:52 pm

Individuals and families who have planned ahead should have everything they need in their current disaster/earthquake kit.

When an epidemic occurs it is too late to get the things that you should already have.

2 people like this
Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:12 pm

MaryH,

I am curious, what others do you suggest go shopping for you? Other people you might have already exposed to the virus or people you will expose to the virus? If you are counting on food delivery services you might be exposing them if you talk to them or even if you leave a tip. Why is being prepared an over reaction?

Many people don't have earthquake kits, so this is a good wake up to stock up on things you will need. What you want to have for a self quaranintine is the same you would want for after a major earthquake. Even people wo do have earthquake kits are taking this situation as a good opportunity to refresh some of the items in the kit or to augment the kit. All in all a positive thing.

1 person likes this
Posted by Patty
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
23 hours ago

Earthquake readiness is one thing. Not finding enough to goods for your weekly trip to the market is another! This hurts people like my household (and many others) who live paycheck to paycheck and would not be able to afford a month’s supplies. There should be rations so everyone has a chance to buy.

1 person likes this
Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
22 hours ago

Patty,

The stores are getting restocked every day. Go in the morning to Costco when it opens and you should find the shelves full. Safeway restocks at night so going early should result in the same, full shelves.

Rationing is not necessary and personally I have not seen people loading up on 50 packs of toilet paper or things like that. Maybe it is happening but I have not seen it. What I saw at Costco last weekend was people buying food and other goods in limited quantity but enough to have a supply if they could not go out. I saw carts with 2 packs of toilet paper, a pack of paper towels and people buying canned foods, rice, pasta and ramen. I did find it a little funny that people were stocking up on water. I really don't think the virus is going to take down the water supply to our houses.

1 person likes this
Posted by Menlo Voter.
a resident of Menlo Park: other
21 hours ago

Brian:

people are being stupid about this. They are making huge purchases. One of the Safeway checkers was telling me about a customer that made a $2000 purchase. Yes, $2000. Way beyond what anyone would need even in an earthquake. By the way, I was in Safeway yesterday afternoon and the bottled water was wiped out. Last time I checked covid 19 wasn't going to stop the water flowing out of the faucets. So why the need to stock up on bottled water? People are in panic mode. It's ridiculous.

1 person likes this
Posted by Joyce
a resident of Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
18 hours ago

I was one of the people who does a regular weekly grocery trip, however when I went on Monday to WF Palo Alto, the shelves were pretty empty. I got veggies and fruit and then went to Safeway for other things and it was the same situation there. It's definitely hard to not feel the anxiety and see the same look on others faces, then start buying things that have been recommended for an emergency preparedness kit. It just helps feel like there is safety net and that can lead to less of an overall panic amongst people. Imo

3 people like this
Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Menlo Park: Park Forest
17 hours ago

"Lessons from combating covid-19 in China"

1 - The US utterly failed to do timely testing and now containment is no longer a workable strategy.
2 - The US cannot impose the kinds of travel and quarantine restrictions that China employed.
3 - The US has much LESS medical response capability than does China. For example many seriously ill in China were saved by using extracorporeal oxygenation - there is very little extracorporeal oxygenation capability in the US.
4 - US leadership has low credibility
5 - US leadership has devalued the media as a source of credible information.
6- no action has been taken to curtail high transmission events like schools and public assemblies

In my opinion there is a high probability that we will have a US pandemic, millions will be infected, 100s of thousands will die and the ensuing social unrest will be even more devastating

10 people like this
Posted by Old Bear
a resident of Atherton: other
15 hours ago

4 - US leadership has low credibility
5 - US leadership has devalued the media as a source of credible information.

Yup. At the very same time that US leadership has further devalued it's own credibility.

Funny how that cycle works upon itself.

Time to bring some dignity and respect back.

Like this comment
Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Menlo Park: Park Forest
11 hours ago

From the Wash Post:

"NEW YORK — First, a lawyer who commutes between the suburbs and his midtown Manhattan office was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Then, his wife and two children tested positive, along with a neighbor who drove him to the hospital.

By Wednesday afternoon, another friend, his wife and three of their children were also infected.

In the span of 48 hours, what began as one family’s medical crisis had spiraled well beyond their Westchester County home, shuttering Jewish schools and synagogues and crystallizing the virus’s power to propel anxiety across a region that is among the nation’s most densely populated."

*********
This scenario is already being replicated all over the entire country. The virus is loose and it will be VERY difficult to contain. Over the next week as the long overdue testing takes place we are probably going to see a disaster unfolding.

Like this comment
Posted by Dave from Menlo Park
a resident of Menlo Park: other
11 hours ago

The shift manager at Whole Foods in Palo Alto told me that a woman on Monday cleaned out the entire stock of anti-microbial wipes. She came to the checkout counter with her grocery cart full snd paid over $1,000 for the lotof it. I suggested that this could constitute a public health hazard and that a limit would not be out of pine. He said he would bring it up with management.

Like this comment
Posted by Menlo neighbor
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
9 hours ago

Rice, beans, pasta. Not what i want to eat when sick with a flu virus. I be stock piling popsicles, Ginger ale, and jello.

Email Town Square Moderator      


