Menlo Park: Author to discuss raising children in the 'Age of Fear' in Hillview program

Author Kim Brooks will discuss her book "Small Animals: Parenthood in the Age of Fear" at Hillview Middle School on Wednesday, March 4.

Brooks' talk will focus on how parenting has changed in the era of smartphones, social media and parent shaming; and the concern many parents feel about ensuring their children's success, according to a Menlo Park City School District press release.

"Small Animals" was named an NPR Best Book of 2018.

In 2018, Brooks wrote a widely read essay about intentionally leaving her 4-year-old son in her car for what she described as a few minutes while she was shopping at Target. A bystander recorded a video of him alone in the back seat and passed it to the police, which led to a "two-year legal nightmare," according to the essay, published in Good Housekeeping.

"I've come to believe that the problems with children's mental and emotional health are caused not by any single change in kids' environment but by a fundamental shift in the way we view children and child-rearing, and the way this shift has transformed our schools, our neighborhoods and our relationships to one another and our communities," Brooks wrote in a recent New York Times opinion piece.

During the March 4 event, she will discuss reexamining the act of parenting to restore healthy relationships with children, families and communities, the press release states.

Brooks' writing has appeared in the New York Times, New York Magazine, Chicago Magazine, Salon.com, BuzzFeed and other publications.

The talk is part of the district's Parent Education Speaker Series. The event is free and runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Hillview's Performing Arts Center, 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park. There will be free child care, including dinner, for potty-trained children.

Go here for more information on the talk.

---

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.