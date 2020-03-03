 Menlo Park: Author to discuss raising children in the 'Age of Fear' in Hillview program | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 3, 2020, 7:29 am

Menlo Park: Author to discuss raising children in the 'Age of Fear' in Hillview program

 

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Author Kim Brooks will discuss her book "Small Animals: Parenthood in the Age of Fear" at Hillview Middle School on Wednesday, March 4.

Brooks' talk will focus on how parenting has changed in the era of smartphones, social media and parent shaming; and the concern many parents feel about ensuring their children's success, according to a Menlo Park City School District press release.

"Small Animals" was named an NPR Best Book of 2018.

In 2018, Brooks wrote a widely read essay about intentionally leaving her 4-year-old son in her car for what she described as a few minutes while she was shopping at Target. A bystander recorded a video of him alone in the back seat and passed it to the police, which led to a "two-year legal nightmare," according to the essay, published in Good Housekeeping.

"I've come to believe that the problems with children's mental and emotional health are caused not by any single change in kids' environment but by a fundamental shift in the way we view children and child-rearing, and the way this shift has transformed our schools, our neighborhoods and our relationships to one another and our communities," Brooks wrote in a recent New York Times opinion piece.

During the March 4 event, she will discuss reexamining the act of parenting to restore healthy relationships with children, families and communities, the press release states.

Brooks' writing has appeared in the New York Times, New York Magazine, Chicago Magazine, Salon.com, BuzzFeed and other publications.

The talk is part of the district's Parent Education Speaker Series. The event is free and runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Hillview's Performing Arts Center, 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park. There will be free child care, including dinner, for potty-trained children.

Go here for more information on the talk.

---

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

Democracy.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Redwood City gets two new barbecue restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 11,578 views

Premarital and Couples: Are Female Orgasms the Key to Inner Hunger in Women?
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 2,971 views

Are our cities prepared for a pandemic coronavirus problem?
By Diana Diamond | 16 comments | 2,302 views

Keep Calm and Drink More Wine
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,710 views

Doug Forcett's lesson? It's hard to be good these days
By Sherry Listgarten | 0 comments | 1,409 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details