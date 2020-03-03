 Early results show Portola Valley schools parcel tax measure trailing behind | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 3, 2020, 9:50 pm

Early results show Portola Valley schools parcel tax measure trailing behind

Only about 40% of votes have been counted

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Early election results show Measure P, a parcel tax measure for the Portola Valley School District, falling short of the votes needed to pass.

With about 40% of the votes counted by the close of election night, 63.46% of voters have said yes to the measure, which requires a two-thirds, or 67%, voter majority, county election officials reported.

Semi-official election results around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, show Measure P with 1,285 votes of support and 740 no votes (36.54%).

Those results include vote by mail ballots received in the mail by the Monday before Election Day, vote by mail ballots returned at vote centers and drop boxes by the Sunday before Election Day, and a portion of votes cast at vote centers on Election Day according to county elections officials. The next results will be released on Thursday, March 5, at 4:30 p.m. Results will be posted at the same time each weekday following that until all ballots are counted.

Measure P would update the district's Measure O parcel tax, which expires in June 2021. It would continue the tax at its current rate of $581 per parcel in its first year, then increase it by 3% in each following year.

The current parcel tax generates about $1.2 million annually for Portola Valley School District classroom programs and teaching staff.

This amounts to an additional $17 to $21 per parcel annually, said district Chief Business Officer Connie Ngo. Voters will be asked to extend the measure by eight years.

All voters who live within the school district boundaries – which go beyond those of the town of Portola Valley – can vote on the bond measure. The district includes Woodside residents who live in the Skylonda and Skywood Acres neighborhoods and off Philips and Family Farm roads, and part of Mountain Home Road. See a map of the school district boundaries here.

The current tax, Measure O, funds advanced math, science and technology programs; reading and writing programs; art and music programs; reduced class sizes; and retention of teachers for the district's two schools, Ormondale and Corte Madera, according to the district website. District staff asserts that the measure "must be renewed" to maintain these programs.

Measure O passed in 2013 with 69% of the vote. It consolidated two expiring measures: Measure C (with an annual tax of $290 per parcel) and Measure D ($168 per parcel), and increased the rate by $123 per parcel to $581, Ngo said.

---

Comments

Posted by Paul
a resident of Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:41 pm

This is exhaustion of a shrinking school system continuing to ask for more more more. The construction bond was too much. Every 10 minutes we’re told they need millions more for math science, reading, writing....what have our property taxes been paying for??

Posted by No Way
a resident of Portola Valley: other
23 hours ago

Thanks voters for making the right choice.
We are already taxed out of existence.

To PV School Board:
I would spend your measure "Z" money wisely.

Posted by Enough
a resident of Menlo Park: other
22 hours ago

I hope other school districts look at these results and reconsider their plans to add a parcel tax to the ballot. People are tired of getting taxed again and again when they districts can't justify needing more money. Declining enrollment and skyrocketing property tax revenue means they are already getting a huge boost in revenue every year. GREED is NOT good!

