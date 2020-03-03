 Democracy in action on Super Tuesday | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 3, 2020, 3:48 pm

Democracy in action on Super Tuesday

 
Andrea Reyna, left, and Ana Reyna, both Bernie Sanders supporters, vote at the polling place in the Onetta Harris Community Center in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park. Photo by Sammy Dallal/The Almanac.

Today's the day: Voters are making choices in races that include the presidential primary and the state Senate.

In addition to the more attention-grabbing races, residents of the Portola Valley School District are voting on Measure P, which would renew and update the district's parcel tax, a $1.2 million source of revenue for the two-school district.

The Almanac will post election results as they become available.

