Democracy in action on Super Tuesday

Today's the day: Voters are making choices in races that include the presidential primary and the state Senate.

In addition to the more attention-grabbing races, residents of the Portola Valley School District are voting on Measure P, which would renew and update the district's parcel tax, a $1.2 million source of revenue for the two-school district.

The Almanac will post election results as they become available.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and