Uploaded: Mon, Mar 2, 2020, 5:37 pm

Menlo Park City Council approves $1M to cover services during construction of new Facebook-funded community center

 
A preliminary rendering of what Facebook's proposed three-story community center and library in Belle Haven might look like. (Courtesy of Facebook/Hart Howerton)

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

The Menlo Park City Council recently addressed a challenge coming early next year: Many of the city’s senior, youth, and other recreation services will be temporarily disrupted during construction of a new three-story community center and library in the city’s Belle Haven neighborhood. The project, funded by a philanthropic donation from Menlo Park-based tech giant Facebook, could take up to two years to complete.

To cover the gap, the council has approved the use of $1 million – to be appropriated from the Library Systems Improvement Fund – for the cost of interim services during that construction period. This would cover the continuation of key services currently offered by the senior center, Onetta Harris Community Center, and the Belle Haven Youth Center.

The council approved the funding in a 4-0 vote at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Council member Ray Mueller participated in the discussion but had to leave the meeting before the vote because of illness.

The City Council accepted Facebook's offer for the new building on Jan. 28, with an estimate to break ground in early 2021. It will be located on the site of the current community center at 100 Terminal Ave.

During construction, some services will be either suspended or offered at a reduced level.

According to a city staff report, the following temporary changes will take effect during the community center construction:

• Operations at the Belle Haven Pool, drop-in fitness classes at the Onetta Harris Community Center, and the senior community reading rooms will be suspended.

• The senior center’s recreation classes, special events, and game room will be offered at a reduced level.

Meanwhile, the Belle Haven Youth Center’s after-school care and summer camp; the Kelly Field sports field group rentals; the Onetta Harris Community Center’s Second Harvest Program; and the senior center’s meals, transportation, health and counseling programs will all be offered at the same level.

Most services will be offered at alternative venues during construction, to be decided by the city at a later date.

The proposed new center has been billed by Facebook as a "Multi-generational Community Center and Library." It would house a new senior center, youth center and library, as well as a gym and multipurpose room, according to a letter addressed to the City Council in December 2019 from John Tenanes, Facebook's vice president of global facilities and real estate.

The facility, being designed by architectural firm Hart Howerton, would also include renovations to some amenities near the pools and improved pedestrian access and vehicle circulation at the site.

Seniors express concerns

At the City Council meeting, at least two dozen community members associated with the senior center were present in the audience, and many expressed how much they value the current senior center and emphasized that they would like to see it either maintained or improved.

In a letter sent to the council and signed by 45 community members, representatives from the senior center wrote: "The Community and seniors think Facebook and the City would do us a favor if they leave the buildings the way they stand now. The community and seniors know that this is a dream that will not come true for us. Facebook and the City will never stop the new construction plans. The most important thing for the seniors is to be one hundred percent sure that we will be coming back to the new building as low-income seniors. In the new building, seniors need to have all the benefits and services we have at the present."

During the council's discussion, council member Catherine Carlton addressed the letter directly, saying that the council intends to create an improved senior center for the community.

"We're trying to provide better facilities for people in the long-term," she said. "We're also very worried about making sure that we provide as many services as possible in the same way ... to not impact people's lives unnecessarily in the process of providing something that hopefully will be really beautiful and provide fantastic services for decades to come."

--

Comments

7 people like this
Posted by Ray Mueller
a resident of Menlo Park: University Heights
on Mar 2, 2020 at 6:24 pm

Apologies all. Although not noted in the article, I was at this City Council meeting and asked questions after staff's presentation, but I left the meeting prior to the vote due to illness. I checked in the with the Mayor prior to leaving and she announced I was sick.

Best,
Ray

Best,
Ray

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:08 pm

Thanks Ray, Feel better

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Lynnette Vega
a resident of another community
on Mar 3, 2020 at 1:14 am

Currently Foothill College holds nine classes at the Menlo Park Senior Center and of concern is where those classes will go once the current senior center is demolished. We have contracts with every site where our classes are taught and, to date, there has been no mention of the location where our classes will be moved to. Additionally, we are concerned about the disruption that these changes will have on our clientele who are older and, in some cases, frail. The present Senior Center, with daily classes and activities, has enriched the lives of elders in this community and provides an invaluable service to both those who attend and their families. It's hard to understand this rush to tear down the Center when it's not falling apart, to bring improvements that many current attendees will never be able to enjoy and to push through these drastic changes without having consulted those who will be affected beforehand.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Zach R.
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on Mar 3, 2020 at 7:36 pm

Checked out the awesome senior center for an event in October & my folks go every week for classes. I do not get why any one would trust FB--- kinda obvious they will do anything to get that property and homes. Support the seniors, city council! Totally wasteful to ruin a perfect place, but that seems to be the pathetic trend.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Jim Carigiet
a resident of Menlo Park: Belle Haven
on Mar 3, 2020 at 9:08 pm

Belhaven is my community. This would appear to be another grab my Facebook to take my community. The irony that Facebook gives Menlo Park millions of dollars to do a project that just so happens to be right next to the current Facebook location. Just doesn't smell right. Change your name I introduced you is rently

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by katie d
a resident of Woodside: Kings Mountain/Skyline
22 hours ago



This is a total grab. Completely unjustified and disruptive for so many who look forward to, and depend on the social interaction, meals, and classes offered at the Menlo Park Senior Center. 'Reduced Services?' This is mentioned in the article- How reduced? And who decides which activities will be reduced?

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by mper
a resident of Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
17 hours ago

Doesn't sound like the council or FB are listening to the seniors who use the center.

That's not good.

They don't seem to want you to mess with their center.

Is anyone going to show respect for their request that you leave it as is?

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by mper
a resident of Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
17 hours ago

Also, why is FB's offer contingent on our handing them $1 mil?
If you offer to do something. Do it.
This is part of the reason so many residents were disinterested in Mr. Arrilaga's offer to build us a newmain library--It was contingent on our giving him $20 mil first.

Nah FB!

Ms. Carlton, Are you listening to the residents??

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by mper
a resident of Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
17 hours ago

I should say, why does the City have to anti up $1m for interupted services to get a facility our seniors do not want?

Email Town Square Moderator      


