Home sales: Portola Valley, Los Altos have week's top sellers at $3.9M each

A complete list of home sales on the Midpeninsula, where sales just under $4 million seem to be the sweet spot, as Portola Valley and Los Altos tie for the week's highest number with homes selling at $3.9 million. Plus, a Palo Alto property sells for $3.85 million.

Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from the County Recorder's Office. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.

Los Altos

950 Damian Way Goins Living Trust to Y. Weingarten for $3,900,000 on 1/24/20; built 1976, 4bd, 3,013 sq.ft; previous sale 6/07, $2,010,000

659 Hollingsworth Drive M. Laptalo to J. & S. Laptalo for $2,450,000 on 1/23/20; built 2012, 4bd, 3,666 sq.ft; previous sale 2/11, $1,403,000

Menlo Park

812 18th Ave. Peregrin Living Trust to S. Ealla for $1,300,000 on 1/21/20; built 1950, 2bd, 810 sq.ft

1325 Cloud Ave. D. White to S. & S. Corder for $2,410,000 on 1/24/20; built 1962, 3bd, 1,670 sq.ft

2308 Loma Prieta Lane Hook Trust to 12561 Paseo Cerro Grp for $2,865,000 on 1/24/20; built 1961, 4bd, 2,030 sq.ft

Mountain View

645 Cinnamon Circle Taylor Morrison of California to E. Tsai for $1,200,000 on 1/23/20

651 Cinnamon Circle Taylor Morrison of California to S. De Ruiter for $1,200,000 on 1/23/20

725 Mariposa Ave. #205 Z. Yu to Y. & Y. Liu for $730,000 on 1/21/20; built 1974, 1bd, 839 sq.ft; previous sale 8/17, $513,000

2235 Mora Place Lennar Homes to J. & J. Hsu for $1,644,500 on 1/24/20; built 2018, 3bd, 1,809 sq.ft

2244 Mora Place Lennar Homes to Y. & C. Ling for $1,401,500 on 1/24/20; built 2018, 2bd, 1,463 sq.ft

1945 Mount Vernon Court #2 A. Lanman to X. Deng for $635,000 on 1/23/20; built 1964, 1bd, 810 sq.ft; previous sale 10/15, $505,000

Palo Alto

777 Allen Court A. & J. Tumminaro to L. & Q. Li for $2,500,000 on 1/22/20; built 1953, 3bd, 1,056 sq.ft; previous sale 8/01, $765,000

3423 Alma Village Circle Laird Family Trust to J. & L. Liao for $2,650,000 on 1/21/20; built 2013, 4bd, 2,368 sq.ft; previous sale 3/13, $1,560,000

1483 Kings Lane Meagher Family Trust to Lee Trust for $3,850,000 on 1/23/20; built 1950, 6bd, 2,494 sq.ft

2241 Wellesley St. Qual 1997 Trust to Cato Investment Co for $2,900,000 on 1/21/20; built 1994, 3bd, 2,353 sq.ft

Portola Valley

95 Palmer Lane Grainger-Monsen Family Trust to J. Shadduck for $3,900,000 on 1/22/20; built 1991, 4bd, 3,000 sq.ft; previous sale 10/98, $1,505,000