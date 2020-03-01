Update: Santa Clara County's total number of corona virus cases rises to 11

Latest updates:

• New County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said during a press conference on Tuesday that the best current evidence shows that persons at higher risk of coronavirus infection are those ages 50 and older. The risk of infection and its severity accelerates with age, so someone age 60 is more vulnerable to the illness than someone who is 50, and someone age 70 is at greater risk for severe infection than someone who is 60. Persons ages 80 and older are at the greatest risk. Persons with underlying medical conditions are also at greater risk. These include: cardiovascular disease, heart disease, diabetes, chronic lung conditions, cancer, compromised immune systems. Persons with the above conditions or who are older should avoid large gatherings such as concerts, parades, sports events. Organizations serving seniors are recommended to cancel large bingo gatherings and movie screenings and to clean all surfaces with disinfectants including phones, keyboards, tablets and door handles.

The recommendations do not include avoiding office environments or grocery stores where people do not typically gather tightly together.

• Two new cases were reported in Santa Clara County on Tuesday, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases to 11. As of Tuesday afternoon, both new cases were still under investigation to determine the source of transmission.

• Two new cases reported in Santa Clara County on Monday, bringing county's total number of confirmed cases to nine.

• As of Monday, San Mateo County has reported two cases of coronavirus.

• On Friday, Palo Alto Unified sent home two students who attend Paly and JLS Middle School after learning their parent was exposed to the virus.

• As of Sunday, no confirmed cases were found in Palo Alto. The city is monitoring the situation and is in communication with neighboring agencies.

• As of Monday, Stanford Theatre has voluntarily suspended all shows until further notice in response to the outbreak.

Earlier story

Seven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Santa Clara County over the past four days, forcing numerous local agencies to take precautions. Concerns over the disease have climbed at Palo Alto Unified, where the school district sent home two students on Friday after learning their parent was exposed to the disease.

The two newest cases reported on Monday were two men who have isolated themselves at home. One man is a "household contact" of a confirmed case in another county, though the Public Health Department didn't specify which one. The other man is a "household contact" of a previous case in the county.

The number of known coronavirus cases has steadily increased within the county since Friday, bringing the total to nine. On Feb. 28, the county's Public Health Department reported a new case — an older woman who was hospitalized for a respiratory illness and has chronic health conditions.

El Camino Health confirmed she received care at its Mountain View hospital. It doesn't appear she made contact with a traveler or someone carrying the virus.

A day later, the county reported another case — a woman who is a "household contact" of the case reported Friday. She has isolated herself at home, the county reported Saturday. Both women did not recently travel or were known to have come into contact with someone who traveled — a strong indication that the virus is now spreading throughout the community, according to the department.

On Sunday, the Public Health Department confirmed three more cases of coronavirus. One case involves an adult woman who concurrently has chronic health conditions, according to health officials. An investigation into her case is ongoing, the department said in a statement.

The two other cases involve a couple, a husband with chronic health conditions and wife, who recently traveled to Egypt. All three people are currently being hospitalized for the disease, also known as COVID-19.

Though the department did not provide more details, public health officials said the increased number of cases of the virus was expected as they continue to closely monitor the disease's spread.

"The Public Health Department will continue to identify anyone who has come into contact with these cases," officials said in a statement. "The department also will be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community."

The statement did not specify the protocols or extent of the surveillance.

The first two cases reported in January involved travelers who arrived in the county from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the viral disease that has since been on lockdown. Though both patients had mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization, they remain in quarantine, according to public health officials. The first case has recovered, the department announced Feb. 20.

On Monday, the San Mateo County Health reported a county resident is "presumptive positive" for coronavirus, pending a confirmation test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's unclear how the adult patient, who is under isolation in a hospital, caught the virus. The individual had no known exposure to the virus by travel or through a confirmed case of the disease.

Action at the school district

The two Palo Alto Unified students sent home Friday as a precaution after learning their parent was exposed to the virus attend Palo Alto High School and JLS Middle School, Superintendent Don Austin said.

A team has formed at the district to evaluate the situation and provide information once it's available, Austin said in his message to parents on Friday.

The district learned the parent was reportedly in "public proximity to an infected person" but that "there is no indication of infection at this time," Lana Conaway, the district's assistant superintendent of equity and student affairs, said Friday.

She encouraged parents and students to wash their hands often and to stay home if they have any symptoms, including fever or respiratory distress. Crews did an "aggressive" cleaning of all hard surfaces at JLS and Paly over the weekend, according to Conaway.

Also over the weekend, an online petition emerged asking the district to take additional precautions, including starting spring break early and extending it to two weeks and providing online learning options to students who choose to stay home.

In a message to families on Sunday, Austin said that the district has consulted with a variety of public officials and health professionals and that he does not see a reason to close schools at this point.

"As a Palo Alto resident, I see large crowds in supermarkets, parks, theaters, airports, restaurants, and public places. They are operating as usual with no call for closures," he wrote. "Closing schools at this point would not eliminate the infinite interactions our students would have beyond PAUSD. We understand the responsibility afforded to PAUSD while caring for your students and treat the work seriously. We cannot control every aspect of student or community life, which is the only way a quarantine works."

He asked community members to "limit speculation and overreactions.

The district is continuing to follow guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

County heightens precautionary actions

On Friday, county Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said the county has implemented isolation and quarantine in response to the reported cases over the past five weeks, but is taking further actions.

The county's public health lab has testing kits from the CDC, she said at a press conference in San Jose. The county's emergency operations center is getting support from assistance teams from the California Department of Public Health and the CDC.

The Public Health Department encourages the public to take proactive measures to slow down the spread of the disease. Officials recommend people frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching surfaces such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails and countertops. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is also recommended if hand-washing is not available. Officials also instruct the public to cough into a tissue or their elbow and avoid touching their faces.

Businesses can consider holding video or telephone conferences in lieu of in-person meetings, creating teleworking options, increase surface cleaning and adjusting their policies on absence.

Cities, theater keeping watch

As of Sunday, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Palo Alto, City Manager Ed Shikada said in an email. The city is continuing to monitor reports of exposures to the disease.

No changes have been made to city programs, though the public may notice some differences in departmental procedures. Employees and community are advised to stay home if they are sick and alert city managers "of any unusual circumstances that could indicate exposure."

"We're on top of it as much as any agency can be, recognizing there are unknowns and many possible scenarios ahead of us," Shikada said.

The city also plans to prioritize hygiene at upcoming city events and is conducting a review of its "operational contingency plans."

City leaders have re-emphasized hygienic practices during the flu season and special protocols to its police officers and firefighters. Palo Alto is also maintaining communication with the county, school district, Stanford University and other agencies.

The city has created a webpage that will be regularly updated with information on coronavirus and local response to the outbreak at cityofpaloalto.org.

The city of East Palo Alto also is monitoring developments in the coronavirus outbreak and is communicating with San Mateo County leaders and the CDC. East Palo Alto residents can find more information from their city and county at smchealth.org.

The threat of coronavirus has led the Stanford Theatre in downtown Palo Alto to close until further notice.

"This voluntary decision reflects only an abundance of caution. We are not aware of any infected persons having been at the theatre," general manager Cynthia Mortenson-Colombetti said in a statement issued Monday.

The closure means the last two weeks of the film festival honoring Japanese film director and screenwriter Akira Kurosawa will be suspended. The festival was originally scheduled to end March 15, but the theater hopes to screen the remaining films at another date.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

