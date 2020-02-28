 Stanford hosts 'An evening with Common' | News | Almanac Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 28, 2020, 11:02 am

Stanford hosts 'An evening with Common'

Musician/actor/activist will discuss his artistic career and social-justice work

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Multi-award-nominated musician, actor and activist Common is coming to Stanford University's Memorial Auditorium (551 Jane Stanford Way) on Tuesday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. Common will discuss his artistic career, including his new book, "Let Love Have the Last Word," and his social-justice advocacy work in the areas of mass incarceration, mental health and voting. The conversation will be led by Stanford education professor Adam Banks and is presented by Stanford Live and Stanford Arts Institute. Tickets are $10-$52 and available at Stanford Live.

