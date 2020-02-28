 Raphaella Smits, Davisson Duo perform classical guitar in Palo Alto | News | Almanac Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 28, 2020, 11:05 am

Raphaella Smits, Davisson Duo perform classical guitar in Palo Alto

 

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Acclaimed Belgian classical guitarist Raphaella Smits, who plays an eight-string guitar and other historical instruments, will perform Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 600 Homer Ave. in Palo Alto. Tickets for the performance, which is sponsored by the Peninsula Guitar Series, are $15-$25 and are available at brownpapertickets.com.

Opening the show will be local siblings Jack and Elle Davisson, a classical guitar duo. Jack, 15, and Elle, 12, are students at Gunn High School and Fletcher Middle School, respectively, and have been featured by National Public Radio. The talented youth will also be performing a benefit show for Guitars Not Guns at Mission Dolores Basilica in San Francisco on March 29, as well as at NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series in early April, according to their mother, Monica Davisson.

