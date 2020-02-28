Hoover Institute hosts Intelligence Squared U.S. debate on Iran

Community. What is it worth to you?

The national series Intelligence Squared U.S., hosted by John Donvan, will hold a debate at Stanford University's Hoover Institution (Hauck Auditorium, 435 Lasuen Mall) on Wednesday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. The topic will be "The Maximum Pressure Campaign Against Iran Is Working," with author and historian Victor Davis Hanson and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General and former National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster arguing for the motion and terrorism expert and author Martha Crenshaw and Iran scholar and co-director of Iran Democracy Project Abbas Milani arguing against it.



All your news. All in one place. Every day. Sign Up Now

Redwood City gets two new barbecue restaurants

By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 10,011 views

My angst about the disaster of these two debates

By Diana Diamond | 37 comments | 2,671 views

Finding Your Calling

By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 1,708 views

Premarital and Couples: Are Female Orgasms the Key to Inner Hunger in Women?

By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,429 views

Keep Calm and Drink More Wine

By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 781 views

Short story writers wanted!



The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.