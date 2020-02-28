 Atherton police warn of mail thief on the loose | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 28, 2020, 4:48 pm

Atherton police warn of mail thief on the loose

Mailboxes of numerous town residents hit by thief on Wednesday night

Atherton police are investigating the theft of mail from numerous mailboxes on Wednesday night, and are warning residents to take precautions to secure their mail.

A police department news bulletin issued Thursday afternoon said that stolen mail from residences on Melanie Lane, Stockbridge Avenue, Patricia Drive, Ralston Avenue, Almendral Avenue, Selby Lane, and Serrano Drive was retrieved by authorities.

Other cities in the county have also reported mail thefts, according to the bulletin. "The offenders are targeting mailboxes in order to obtain checks and personal information that can be used for identity theft."

The police department is advising residents to:

● Use a mailbox that can be secured with a locking device.

● Collect mail daily.

● Deposit outgoing mail at a post office.

● Pick up checks in person.

"Residents can also place a hold on mail deliveries when leaving for vacation and are encouraged not to leave mail in their mailbox overnight," the bulletin notes.

Mail theft victims can report identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission and freeze their credit by contacting a major credit bureau such as Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

