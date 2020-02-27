Menlo Park: Oakland woman arrested in wallet and purse theft spree

Menlo Park police have arrested a 27-year-old Oakland woman as part of an ongoing investigation of wallet and purse thefts, according to a press release issued Wednesday (Feb. 26).

The woman was taken into custody in Dublin on Feb. 26 and transported back to Menlo Park, police said.

She was identified as a suspect during several months of investigation regarding thefts from patrons at Menlo Park supermarkets. The investigation revealed that the woman would target elderly customers while they were shopping and then steal their wallets or purses, police said.

The victims' stolen credit cards were then used to purchase gift cards, high-end designer clothing and accessories, and electronics from various retail stores. She would also sell the fraudulently obtained gift cards to a third person for cash, according to police.

The woman is believed to be the primary suspect identified by police in similar thefts

in San Mateo, Santa Clara and Alameda counties, police said.

She has been tied to four thefts in Menlo Park so far, according to police.

Menlo Park police have recovered several additional items of evidence and are continuing to work with local law enforcement agencies to identify other incidents.

The woman was booked into San Mateo County Jail on multiple counts of fraudulent use of an access card, identity theft, theft from an elder, burglary, conspiracy, commission of a felony while on bail, and possession of a fraudulent driver's license.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.