Menlo fire board taking its show on the road

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is moving its governing board meetings around to different fire stations to make it more convenient for the public to attend and to manage issues on the agenda so that they are aired at meetings in the communities in which the stations are located, when appropriate.

The fire board normally meets at the Station 1 headquarters on Middlefield Road in Menlo Park, but holding meetings at stations in different neighborhoods could help the district's outreach to the communities it serves, including Menlo Park, Atherton and East Palo Alto, district officials say.

"We're trying to make it easier for people to attend meetings by holding them at the fire stations in their areas," said Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman, "It's the first time we've ever tried it."

The January meeting was held at Station 2 in East Palo Alto and was the introductory meeting for Robert Jones as the board's first president from East Palo Alto, according to a district announcement.

This month's meeting took place at Station 3 on Feb. 12 in Atherton, where town officials are considering withdrawing the town from the district.

The board's March meeting will be held at Fire Station 77 on Chilco Street in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park, according to the announcement. On the agenda will be a recommendation to purchase land at 1283 Willow Road from the city of Menlo Park for a proposed Station 88.

The meeting in April will be at Station 4, which covers the western areas of Menlo Park and Atherton. Planned the topics will include the prospect of Atherton leaving the fire district and the planned $20 million station that will replace the 70-year-old Station 4.

In May, the board will meet at Station 5 in the North Fair Oaks area of Menlo Park, where the topic of Atherton's recent discussions of possibly leaving the fire district will again be on the agenda. Also to be discussed are a new fire station location; problematic traffic control devices in the area; and the reduction of lanes on Middlefield Road in North Fair Oaks that will affect emergency response times, according to a district announcement.

Finally, the June meeting will be held at the remodeled Station 6 in downtown Menlo Park, where the focus will be on development, congestion and traffic on El Camino Real in and around downtown.

