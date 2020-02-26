 Menlo Park man convicted of murdering friend's ex-boyfriend | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 26, 2020, 3:42 pm

Menlo Park man convicted of murdering friend's ex-boyfriend

 

by Rick Radin / Almanac

A Menlo Park man has been convicted of murdering his friend's ex-boyfriend in a 2017 shooting in Belmont, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

A San Mateo County Superior Court jury on Feb. 24 found Johvon Stewart guilty of second-degree murder, with an enhancement charge attached; possession of a firearm; and dissuading of a witness related to the killing of 24-year-old Dejohn Jones of Union City.

Jones showed up at the one-bedroom apartment of his ex-girlfriend, Jolie Harris, to pick up a television and other things he had left behind after a recent breakup, according to prosecutors. There were friends in the apartment, including the 27-year-old Stewart, who was identified as Jones' killer.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody four days later at the Union City BART station, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

An autopsy showed that Jones had four gunshot wounds, prosecutors said, including two in the back. He was unarmed, Wagstaffe said.

During a three-week period after his arrest, Stewart called his girlfriend, who was a witness to the slaying, to try to talk her out of working with the police, according to the District Attorney's Office. Stewart told her his family would be "looking for her" if she kept talking, prosecutors said.

That led to the felony charge of witness dissuasion, for which the jury also returned a guilty verdict.

Stewart's sentencing is scheduled for March 18.

---

