Uploaded: Thu, Feb 20, 2020, 1:00 pm

Stanford Live sponsors 'We Shall Overcome'

Musician Damien Sneed honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with concert

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Musical director, pianist and producer Damien Sneed will bring "We Shall Overcome," a concert celebration of the life, times, and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to Bing Concert Hall (327 Lasuen St., Stanford) on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. The performance includes a chorale and soloists singing gospel, spirituals and inspirational popular standards. Tickets are $35-$60.

