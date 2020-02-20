Stanford Live sponsors 'We Shall Overcome'

What is democracy worth to you? Support local journalism.

Musical director, pianist and producer Damien Sneed will bring "We Shall Overcome," a concert celebration of the life, times, and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to Bing Concert Hall (327 Lasuen St., Stanford) on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. The performance includes a chorale and soloists singing gospel, spirituals and inspirational popular standards. Tickets are $35-$60.



All your news. All in one place. Every day. Sign Up Now

Los Altos's State of Mind opening NYC-inspired pizza shop in Palo Alto

By Elena Kadvany | 16 comments | 8,025 views

Flying: How much is enough? It's personal.

By Sherry Listgarten | 12 comments | 2,654 views

Wait, wait – we’re working on it

By Diana Diamond | 18 comments | 2,255 views

My Pet Peeves

By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 7 comments | 1,755 views

Goodbye toy stores

By Cheryl Bac | 4 comments | 993 views

Short story writers wanted!



The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.