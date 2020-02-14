 Teen musicians play for a good cause | News | Almanac Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 14, 2020, 1:17 pm

Teen musicians play for a good cause

Palo Alto Busking Group raises money for the American Red Cross

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

This winter, five teenagers have been spending some of their weekend evenings combining their love of playing music together with their desire to support a good cause.

The Palo Alto Busking Group, made up of local youth who met and play together through Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra, performs classical music for passersby on downtown Mountain View's Castro Street, collecting donations that go to benefit victims of California wildfires.

This past Saturday, Seiji Yang (Menlo School), Masako Yang (Castilleja School), Mia Baldonado (Palo Alto High School), Hitomi Inaba (Cupertino High School), and Kotomi Inaba (Cupertino High School) raised $397.23 to add to their previous busking-night earnings for a total $1,047.20, which they plan to donate to the Red Cross' wildfire-relief fund.

"On average, we typically raise about $100-250 an hour, but this varies widely by location and time of day," Yang told the Weekly.

The Palo Alto Busking Group first raised money for wildfire victims back in 2018. They hope to continue to raise both funds and awareness through the project.

"It is very humbling and inspiring to know that music can unite so many people to support those in need," Yang said.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


All your news. All in one place. Every day.
Top Blogs

Umami Burger calls it quits in downtown Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 12 comments | 7,114 views

Clouds of Uncertainty
By Sherry Listgarten | 12 comments | 2,706 views

Please Apply So We Can Reject You!
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 6 comments | 2,243 views

Chocolate – I Love Thee. Let Me Count The Ways.
By Laura Stec | 3 comments | 1,515 views

Couples and Premarital : "Who we are . . . depends in part . . . on who we love."
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,006 views

View all local blogs
 