Teen musicians play for a good cause

This winter, five teenagers have been spending some of their weekend evenings combining their love of playing music together with their desire to support a good cause.

The Palo Alto Busking Group, made up of local youth who met and play together through Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra, performs classical music for passersby on downtown Mountain View's Castro Street, collecting donations that go to benefit victims of California wildfires.

This past Saturday, Seiji Yang (Menlo School), Masako Yang (Castilleja School), Mia Baldonado (Palo Alto High School), Hitomi Inaba (Cupertino High School), and Kotomi Inaba (Cupertino High School) raised $397.23 to add to their previous busking-night earnings for a total $1,047.20, which they plan to donate to the Red Cross' wildfire-relief fund.

"On average, we typically raise about $100-250 an hour, but this varies widely by location and time of day," Yang told the Weekly.

The Palo Alto Busking Group first raised money for wildfire victims back in 2018. They hope to continue to raise both funds and awareness through the project.

"It is very humbling and inspiring to know that music can unite so many people to support those in need," Yang said.