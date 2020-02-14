Stanford hosts 'A Night in the Piano Bar with Brandon James Gwinn'

Musician Brandon James Gwinn will bring "a night of free-flowing piano debauchery and guest singers where show tunes, fun, and community take center stage" in the style of New York City's piano cafe Marie's Crisis to Bing Studio, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford, on Saturday, Feb. 15, according to Stanford Live. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25 (free to Stanford University students).