Back to Back Theatre's "The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes" is on stage in the Bing Studio (327 Lasuen St.) at Stanford, Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m., plus a Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$40.

The show is described as "about the changing nature of intelligence in contemporary society" and "a theatrical revelation inspired by mistakes, misreadings, misleadings and misunderstanding" by Back to Back Theatre.