Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi bring folk fusion to Bing Concert Hall

Fiddler, ethnomusicologist and bluegrass virtuoso Rhiannon Giddens, and Italian percussion master Francesco Turrisi will explore cultural crossovers in a diverse range of musical traditions at a concert at Stanford's Bing Concert Hall Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40-$95.

Best known as one of the founders of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Giddens was a 2017 MacArthur Genius Award recipient. Giddens and Turrisi will also give a lecture and demonstration titled "there is no Other: Musical Routes to Racial Justice," at Bechtel Conference Center at Stanford on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m.