Uploaded: Thu, Feb 6, 2020, 3:04 pm

'Hope is Back' exhibition shows the power of art

Colorful mural project, scholarship program bring hope to young refugees

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

A fundraising benefit for the nonprofit Arbat Brighter Future will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Pacific Art League, 668 Ramona St. Palo Alto, in conjunction with the opening weekend of "Hope is Back," an exhibition of photographs of murals produced by young refugees at the Arbat Camp in northern Iraq, supported by Arbat Brighter Future. Local artist and art teacher Florence Florence Robichon, who volunteered at the camp and with the nonprofit, put together the exhibition. More information is available at PAL.

