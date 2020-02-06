Brian Waite Band brings 'spelunkalicious' tunes for kids to Children's Library

Seattle-based children's music trio the Brian Waite Band will perform a free concert for families at the Children's Library, 1276 Harriet St., Palo Alto, on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. The group is promoting its album "Spelunkalicious," a collection of original songs covering everything from giant mushroom forests to dinosaurs.
